The city of Burnsville is seeking input on the draft of a revised off-street parking ordinance.
Over the past six months, the city has been studying its off-street (parking lot) standards and requirements as they compare to peer cities and modern best practices. The draft revision reflects feedback from developers and business owners and a review of local and national trends and best practices.
The changes are meant to modernize Burnsville’s off-street parking requirements to be more pedestrian and transit friendly, update development policies so they no longer result in large and often underused parking lots, reduce regulatory and administrative barriers to development, and provide flexibility for new uses on existing underused lots.
Reducing paved surfaces while still meeting parking demand is a priority in the city’s new 2040 comprehensive plan.
The city has created a story map to help describe the proposed changes and goals. View the story map and provide feedback via a survey at the end by visiting www.burnsvillemn.gov/parkinglots.
The online survey will be open through Tuesday, Jan. 28. A public hearing on the topic will be held before the Burnsville Planning Commission on Monday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.
The proposed changes do not include the Heart of the City area. For information on the Heart of the City area related to transit-oriented development, visit www.burnsvillemn.gov/TOD.
Questions can be directed to City Planner Sarah Arnold at sarah.arnold@burnsvillemn.gov or 952-895-4424.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.