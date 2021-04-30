Dakota Electric Association’s membership let their voices be heard in the cooperative’s annual election. This year, four incumbents were re-elected and a bylaw change was approved.
The election results were as follows:
District 1 – Jerry Pittman, Lakeville, (incumbent) received 5,821 votes; Kevin Grass, Burnsville, received 2,191 votes.
District 2 – Clay Van De Bogart, Lakeville, received 5,541 votes; Michael Hanninen, Lakeville, received 2,439 votes.
District 3 – Kenneth Danner, Apple Valley, (incumbent) received 6,740 votes; Jarod Griswold, Apple Valley, received 1,215 votes.
District 4 – Judy Kimmes, Hampton, (incumbent) received 3,947 votes; Vijendra (VJ) Agarwal, Inver Grove Heights, received 1,715 votes; Michael Cahn, Rosemount, received 929 votes; Philip Hernick, Eagan, received 737 votes; Paula Overby, Eagan, received 750 votes.
The bylaw amendment that provides guidance for the removal of a director who died or is incapacitated passed (7,576 yes; 344 no).
While the annual meeting was canceled due to COVID-19, the elections process continued as normal with voting taking place by mail and online. The annual leadership reports were made into a video that is available online.
“We are sorry we could not hold the annual meeting this year,” Board Chair Jerry Pittman said. “However, we still wanted to provide the reports to our members, so we made them available in a short video.”
CEO Greg Miller highlighted how even in the midst of COVID-19, Dakota Electric has continued providing quality member services while many employees work remotely. The company has also continued with the advanced meter upgrade project and facility upgrades for electric growth in the area. Pittman mentioned the company’s commitment to community, providing funds to assist agencies during the pandemic and continuing to manage board business as they meet remotely. Board Treasurer Jim Sheldon provided a report on the 2020 financials.
Dakota Electric members who wish to view the annual reports can see them online: click the “Board of Directors and Leadership” link found in the footer of any page at www.dakotaelectric.com.
A customer-owned, not-for-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 110,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
