During the week of March 13, members of the Family Connections PTO traveled around Lakeville Area Schools to surprise this year’s Inclusion Award recipients. The Special Education Advisory Council and the Family Connections PTO host the Inclusion Awards every year to recognize outstanding individuals in the Lakeville Area Schools community who go above and beyond to make the school community a place of kindness and respect for all. This year’s recipients: are teachers Sarah Bring, Angela Fasteen, Jon Gilmer, Elizabeth Heiderscheit, Trisha Kennedy, and Lisa Meier; student nutrition worker Phillip Swaynee; Schmitty & Sons bus driver and bus aide Keith Neassen and Mark Van Duyn; students Ben Anderson (above) and Mark Zerin (inset), and parent Amber Aslakson.

 Photos from Lakeville Area School District
