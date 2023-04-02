During the week of March 13, members of the Family Connections PTO traveled around Lakeville Area Schools to surprise this year’s Inclusion Award recipients.
The Special Education Advisory Council and the Family Connections PTO honored 12 individuals with the 2023 Inclusion Award to recognize them for going above and beyond to make the school community a place of kindness and respect for all.
This year’s recipients: are teachers Sarah Bring, Angela Fasteen, Jon Gilmer, Elizabeth Heiderscheit, Trisha Kennedy, and Lisa Meier; student nutrition worker Phillip Swaynee; Schmitty & Sons bus driver and bus aide Keith Neassen and Mark Van Duyn; students Ben Anderson (above) and Mark Zerin (inset), and parent Amber Aslakson.
Following are comments from the recipients’ nominations:
Sarah Bring, Eastview Elementary School teacher – Nominated by Jenessa Kedinger: “Sarah is a tireless advocate for our son with both learning and physical differences. She meets the students and their families where they are at and works well to help their school experience be successful; breaking down any and all barriers that come into their path via collaboration. Without a doubt, Sarah goes above and beyond with her communication and I’ve never had so much trust sending my kid to school knowing that there are eyes and ears on every aspect of my child’s school plan. I’ve never met an educator who cares more about each individual student inside and out.”
Angela Fasteen, McGuire Middle School teacher – Nominated by Julia Peterson: “She goes out of her way to meet with teachers, students and families to recognize different learning styles. She sets up different times to meet, adjust assignments, and find areas of interest to help grow the students’ knowledge of science and perseverance to complete tasks. She builds an amazing relationship with students and they feel comfortable reaching out and accepting help. They always seem enthusiastic to share the new things they tried and learned.”
Jon Gilmer, Lakeville South High School teacher – Nominated by Ann Frisch and Sherie Kampa:
“Mr. Gilmer will automatically make accommodations, modifications, and differentiate instruction based on individual student needs . Students who may not like or do well in science will take extra classes offered by Mr. Gilmer because of his enthusiasm for the subject and natural ability to build respect and rapport with students. Special education staff wish we could clone Mr. Gilmer for his innate teaching skills,” Frisch said.
“He is patient, calm, accommodating, and encouraging. He has a way of gently motivating each and every student to be successful in his class. Students LOVE him and often come back into the room and rave about him to his current classes,” Kampa said.
Elizabeth Heiderscheit, Lakeview Elementary teacher – Nominated by Samantha Skaar: “Ellie is always thinking of creative ways to include all of our speech students in the classroom and throughout the community. She has been an active voice in the special education department with developing strategies and providing support for her speech students in the classroom. She continuously advocates for her students so that they are able to participate with their peers and build relationships. She continues to challenge herself to think outside of the box and improve the lives of students.”
Trisha Kennedy, Kenwood Trail Middle School teacher – Nominated by Tom Hermel and Andrea Paris: “In 2017 Trisha Kennedy was designated as lead to incorporate and include special education into Kenwood Trail Middle School… she brought the bright and shiny faces of special needs to over 400 students. She coordinated with school gym teachers and pool custodians to ensure that special education would have additional swimming opportunitIes in DAPE (Developmental Adapted Physical Education). Above and beyond that, she encouraged special education students to try out for cross country teams. This award is long overdue,” said Hermel.
“She likes to help around the school and she gives me confidence to talk to her if something is wrong. She is kind to everyone. She is one of the best teachers I ever had that can talk to about my feelings and not judge me about what I am saying. She likes to have fun and makes her classroom fun and interesting. She helps other teachers when they need help and she is always helping the school and the area,” said Paris.
Lisa Meier, Lakeville North High School teacher – Nominated by Susan Sprenger: “I have worked with her for over 20 years. During that time I have seen her love for science and history carried over into many interesting experiments/activities. She has worked hard to provide supportive and quality education for all her students. She makes learning fun.”
Phillip Swaynee, Nutrition Services, Lakeville North High School – Nominated by Kathy Erickson: “He has been a shining example to all to be kind and inclusive to every staff and student he meets. After school he has mentored with the Equity Services Department to meet with the Black Student Union at LNHS. His smile and positive personality sets him apart! You will instantly know that he is a special person when you meet him. He has a special bond with some of our Special Ed students as well; they look for him when they come to lunch! He is well deserving of recognition from the district.”
Keith Neassen and Mark Van Duyn - Bus 523 Driver and Bus Aide - Schmitty & Sons –
Nominated by Tom Hermel: “These two gentlemen always ensure Jesse is picked up and will take extraordinary measures to wait in case he is late. They will even pick him up on the return trip in case he misses his first pickup,” said Hermel.
Ben Anderson, Lakeville North High School 12th-grader – Nominated by Melisa Nielsen and Dom Buetow: “Ben sets aside one hour each week to teach Dom drum set lessons. Ben is patient, enthusiastic, and mindful as Dom learns a new instrument. He works hard to help Dom find and celebrate success. For his great rapport with Dom, selflessness, and humility, I strongly believe Ben Anderson is a strong candidate for the Inclusion Award,” said Nielsen.
“I would like to nominate Ben because he teaches me drums. He taught me the snare, the bass, four cymbals, and how to play the top hat, snare, and kick drum at the same time. He even gave me my own sticks. He is patient and fun. When I can’t see, he brings it where I can see or moves my hands. He is good at band and drums,” said Buetow.
Matt Zerin, Lakeville North High School 12th-grader – Nominated by Matthew Wanken and Dom Buetow: “Matt is in my guitar class and has reached out to one of my students who comes to class with a para. Matt takes the time to work with him, chat with him and genuinely looks out for him. The difference that he has made for this particular student is beyond general kindness. He has actively worked to include him and help him be successful by taking time to practice with him and get to know him. The magnitude of the impact he has on this student is immense,” said Wanken.
“Matt helped me with chords and tuning my guitar. He showed me different ways to play the same note so it works for me to play the same as the class. He helps me play songs together and lets me watch where his fingers go. Sometimes he even puts my fingers where they need to go. He chooses to sit nearby and talks to me. I like having a friend,” said Buetow.
Amber Aslakson, Lakeville Area Schools parent – Nominated by Tevyan Sorensen: “Amber is very giving of her time. While living in Lakeville, Amber has served on the ECFE Parent Advisory Council and currently serves on the Special Education Advisory Council. She is someone who others reach out to in times of need, whether it is for advocacy or support. On more than one occasion this past year and throughout the pandemic, Amber put together supply drives, collections and held T-shirt sales through her business to meet student needs. She works hard to make Lakeville a kinder, more inclusive place for all.”
