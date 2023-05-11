When Helen Keller toured the country with her tutor Anne Sullivan, she often told her audiences, “Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much.”
Like Keller, many of us have experienced the power of partnerships. We have experienced the magnifying impact when companies, educators, nonprofits, and government agencies work together to address community issues. Whether we work on racial equity and social justice, environmental sustainability, or genuine social and economic mobility, we can do so much more working together.
At Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College, we aim to be partners of choice to address our common challenges. We work with area high schools to increase awareness of professional and technical careers, and of the many companies where graduates might work. We work with civic leaders and chambers of commerce to attract and support businesses to our region. We work with area nonprofits to meet students’ basic needs, to enhance wellness, and to provide pathways to economic self-sufficiency.
Amy Zsohar’s Intercultural Communications class at Inver Hills is one great example. Zsohar, who has a doctorate in philosophy, partnered with Living Well to provide a 10-week Thursday Social Club. The program offers social recreation to residents of the company’s group homes.
Zsohar explains the value of the partnership, “Each spring, students from Intercultural Communication get to form relationships with the people served from Living Well. This semester we have been hosting weekly social clubs. These social clubs have become a highlight of the week. The students get to challenge themselves to practice their communication skills each week with the different guests. It has been such fun to watch the students overcome their hesitancies of working with this population. Their growth has been incredible to watch!”
Of course, it is not always easy for organizations to work together. We are usually designed to serve our clients or customers in isolation. Serving with others takes time, flexibility, and tenacity. The investment is worthwhile, however, if we can enhance the quality of learning and create new opportunities.
These partnerships also provide opportunities for organizational learning. Each initiative comes with its own struggles, and we gain capacity as we stretch to work in new ways.
For example, last year the colleges partnered with Dakota County Employment and Economic Development to provide free training to county residents in key, high-demand industries. The program results were mixed — about 60% of the students who registered finished the training. However, we gained insights that we can use to approach other similar county partnerships. We are stronger for having launched this collaboration.
Partnerships also create synergies among groups with similar interests; they allow organizations to benefit from one another’s knowledge and experience; they lessen the financial burden of providing services; and they extend the reach of each partner to serve more people.
We invite other organizations to connect with us here at the colleges. We want to hear your challenges and explore how we can better serve our communities together.
Michael Berndt is president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.