To the editor:
There is no limit to what drooling, frozen rubes the Democrats must believe the voters of America must truly be. The contempt they have and insulting of our intelligence knows no limits.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, along with a significant number of her colleagues, is peddling the notion that President Donald Trump had to be impeached over delaying the delivery of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. Why, you might rationally ask? Because it threatened our national security. Seriously, that is what they are claiming and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the woman who is obviously representing the Democrat Party and not the people of the 2nd district of Minnesota also believes this.
To buy this childish nonsense this is what you must believe: America, the country that has brought about the most peaceful and prosperous era in world history, the country that spends over $700 billion (that’s billion with a B) on national defense to keep us safe, the nation that has built the best, most sophisticated and feared military ever, was endangered by delaying $400 million (million with an M) to one of the most corrupt countries on the planet. If there is even a particle of truth in this then we may as well lower the flag and surrender now. And apparently Craig has swallowed this nonsense entirely, played the good party soldier and voted for this charade. She also holds us in the same level of contempt as Pelosi.
They also claim the evidence for impeachment was “clear and convincing.” If this is true, why are they demanding more witnesses and the right to present more evidence in the Senate? Why were they unable to convince even one Republican, even those who don’t like Trump any more than the Dems?
There is an old saying: You get the government you deserve. Then again, there is an election coming up. Unless we get rid of people like this, it will only encourage them.
Dennis Carstens
Eagan
