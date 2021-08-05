Igneous Metal Arts is back.

This time the group will be pouring art of their own creations. Visitors are welcomed to Caponi Art Park and watch as group members unleash their creative talents for “Hot Art! Iron Pour” from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 7.

The event is free. The park is located at 1220 Diffley Road.

According to a news release, Igneous Metal Arts will “energetically try new methodologies to create truly unique works of art.”

Visitors are also encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy a walk through the woods.

For more information, visit www.caponiartpark.org/events/hot-art-iron-pour.

