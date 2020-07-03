IGM Gymnastics opened its new, state-of-the-art gymnastics training facility for recreational gymnastics classes on July 1.
IGM is taking measures, including an air exchange system, that meet and exceed CDC recommendations to ensure children’s health and safety amidst COVID-19.
IGM Gymnastics closed in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, IGM finished the construction and moved from 14305 Southcross Drive, Suite 120 in Burnsville to the new gym at 12117 Riverwood Drive in Burnsville.
“We are very excited to welcome gymnastics students to the brand-new gym, and we are confident that the detailed measures the gym and staff are implementing will keep everyone safe and healthy. Our new air exchange system is extraordinary and we are happy to say we are one of the only gyms in the area that has one,” said Irina Kim, owner of IGM Gymnastics. “We are happy to offer recreational gymnastics to children of all ages right now. Kids will now have a place to go to have fun and get some much-needed exercise and the parents will know that they will be safe. The kids have been cooped up at home for a very long time.”
IGM Gymnastics offers recreational, competitive, and rhythmic gymnastic classes for boys and girls of all ages. IGM Gymnastics has an Olympic family history; Irina Kim, IGM owner, is the sister of Nellie Kim, a five-time Olympic gold medalist. Nellie Kim competed in both the 1976 and 1980 Olympic Games, as well as countless national and international competitions for the former Soviet Union. Since 2004, Nellie Kim has been the president of the FIG Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee. In her current role, she has pioneered the redesign of the International Code of Points in 2006 and has been the head judge at international competitions that includes the Olympic Games.
More information about IGM Gymnastics and classes can be found at www.igmgymnastics.com.
