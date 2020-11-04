Some absentee ballots still need to be counted, according to elections officials, but if the results as of 1 a.m. this morning hold up, there will be some new faces at the Minnesota Legislature come January.
The current makeup of the Minnesota Legislature in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area includes the DFL with three Senate seats and six House seats with the Republicans having one Senate seat and two House seats.
Based on the early results, Republicans have picked up one Senate seat and two House seats. If the results hold, DFLers will hold the Senate and House seats in districts 51 and 56 (Burnsville, Eagan and a portion of Lakeville), while the Republicans have them in 57 and 58 (Apple Valley, Rosemount, Lakeville and Farmington).
Some of the races have very close margins, so the counting of the absentee ballots will change the counts and possibly outcomes.
The closest races right now with all precincts reporting are:
Senate District 57 (1,092 margin) - Republican Jose W. Jimenez 18,870 (51.44%) and DFL Sen. Greg Clausen 17,778 (48.46%)
House District 56A (857 margin) - DFL Jessica Hanson 13,149 (51.63%) and Republican Pam Myhra 12,292 (48.26%)
House District 57B (59 margin) - Republican Sandra A. Jimenez 10,255 (50.11%) and DFL Rep. John D. Huot 10,196 (49.83%)
Other results were:
Senate District 51 - DFL Sen. Jim Carlson 30,700 (61.24%) and Republican Douglas D. Willetts 19,371 (38.64%)
Senate District 56 - DFL Lindsey Port 26,018 (53.03%) and Republican Dan Hall 22,989 (46.86%)
Senate District 58 - Republican Zach Duckworth 26,925 (57.42%) and DFL Sen. Matt Little 19,939 (42.52%)
House District 51A - DFL Rep. Sandra Masin 14,551 (61.78%) and Republican Patrick J. Zurick 8,961 (38.05%)
House District 51B - Liz Reyer 15,764 (60.24%) and Republican Fern A. Smith 10,380 (39.67%)
House District 56B - DFL Kaela Berg 12,033 (52.40%) and Republican Roz Peterson 10,899 (47.47%)
House District 57A - Republican Megan Olson 8,831 (55.45%) and DFL Rep. Robert Bierman 7,071 (44.40%) and
House District 58A - Republican Rep. Jon Koznick 14890 (56.59%) and DFL Erin Preese 11,403 (43.34%)
House District 58B - Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo 13,136 (67.26%) and DFL Sara Wolf 6,377 (32.65%)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.