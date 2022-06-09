As part of the kickoff for the summer reading program at Robert Trail Library, the Friends of the Robert Trail Library will host an ice cream social June 13 from 3-5 p.m.

The social will be held on the front lawn and feature Schwan’s ice cream with toppings to make sundaes.

Check out the library’s website for more summer reading activities.

In the event of rain, the social will not be rescheduled.

