“I like to win.”
That’s the attitude Spc. Kumiko Baire, a human resources specialist from Lakeville, carried with her when she attended the Basic Leader Course in Sante Fe, New Mexico, from Feb. 3 to 25.
The course is the first course in the Army Noncommissioned Officer Education System, meant to teach specialists and corporals leadership skills as they progress to the rank of sergeant and become a noncommissioned officer.
Baire, who has lived in Helena, Montana, for the past two years, but grew up in Lakeville, said if she was going to spend time away from her two daughters, she was going to make it count.
She did, earning the distinguished honor graduate title as the top graduate out of 60 prospective sergeants in the class. She also won the essay contest and was presented with both the academy and regimental coin for her achievements.
Baire has been in the Army Reserve almost three years as well as four on active duty.
To earn top billing, Baire needed to conduct a squad Physical Readiness Training session, conduct drill and ceremony, instruct a class, deliver a public speaking brief, as well as write a series of essays on various topics relevant to Army life. She said the course was mostly academic, with individual soldier tasks taking place in the field.
“I like to write, so that part was easy for me, plus the topics that we wrote about like sexual harassment and equal opportunity were near and dear to me,” Baire said. “It was really fun for me.”
It was Baire’s first time in New Mexico. The class took up most of her time, however, so outside of class, Baire said her only time in the area was enjoying a green chili burger at Lotta Burger.
Baire said she walked away with a new perspective on leadership, aside from the honors they earned.
“I learned so much from this school,” Lauren Smith said. “It forced me out of my comfort zone to get up in front of people and step up in that leadership role. Here (in Poland), I don’t have Soldiers under me, so this gave me an opportunity to be in that role. It was a very discussion-based learning environment, so I learned a lot from interacting with other soldiers and hearing their experiences.”
“I want to be a servant leader and be there for my Soldiers – not just telling them what to do but being there with them,” Baire said.
Baire said she wants to return to Active Duty, which she has paperwork in to do, and to become an instructor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.