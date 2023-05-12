Starting Friday, May 19, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin the first of three weekend closures of northbound I-35W between I-35E in Burnsville and I-494 in Bloomington so crews can begin resurfacing the roadway and make other improvements. There will be two other weekend closures later this spring/summer on northbound I-35W.

Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, May 19, through 5 a.m. Monday, May 22, northbound I-35W will be closed. All northbound ramps between I-35E and 82nd Street, and the southbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 82nd Street and 94th Street will also be closed during this time. Motorists will be detoured to I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494. Local access to northbound I-35W will remain open at 82nd Street via Lyndale Avenue.

