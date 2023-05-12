Starting Friday, May 19, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin the first of three weekend closures of northbound I-35W between I-35E in Burnsville and I-494 in Bloomington so crews can begin resurfacing the roadway and make other improvements. There will be two other weekend closures later this spring/summer on northbound I-35W.
Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, May 19, through 5 a.m. Monday, May 22, northbound I-35W will be closed. All northbound ramps between I-35E and 82nd Street, and the southbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 82nd Street and 94th Street will also be closed during this time. Motorists will be detoured to I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494. Local access to northbound I-35W will remain open at 82nd Street via Lyndale Avenue.
After the weekend closure, the following ramps and lanes will remain closed:
- Sunday, May 21 through Saturday, May 27:
- The right acceleration/deceleration lane is closed on northbound I-35W between 94th Street and 90th Street.
- The ramp from 94th Street to northbound I-35W is closed.
Local detour: Lyndale Avenue to 90th Street
Regional detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494
- The ramp from northbound I-35W to 90th Street is closed.
Local detour: 94th Street to Lyndale Ave.
Regional detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494
Through mid-June:
- The right acceleration/deceleration lane is closed on northbound I-35W between 106th Street and 98th Street.
Detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494
- The ramp from 106th Street to northbound I-35W is closed.
Detour: Lyndale Avenue to 98th Street
- The ramp from northbound I-35W to 98th Street is closed.
Detour: 106th Street to Lyndale Avenue
Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destination. All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, and slow down in work zones where workers are present.
