To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Gary Huusko for Dakota County commissioner, District 3. I have known Gary for over 20 years in various community leadership and volunteer positions. Gary is the candidate who has the leadership experience and skills to lead Dakota County – he is a leader, not a politician.
Gary has insights as a small business owner, connections to community groups and businesses within the county, and a proven track-record of implementation and action leading to results. This experience differentiates him from the other candidates. Gary has served as the chair of both the Dakota Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce and has also served as the president of both the Eagan and Apple Valley Rotary clubs. Gary is a recognized leader within the Dakota County business community.
Gary recognizes the need to improve transportation infrastructure and expand affordable housing to meet the needs of Dakota County employers and workers. He will diligently work to make this happen. The County Board needs commissioners who have the know-how and expertise in implementing change along with the budget and fiscal experience to make it happen. In addition to his other service, Gary has served as a School Board nember for the District 196 and helped manage a budget of over $500 million. Gary’s experience uniquely positions him to be able to provide valuable insight and applicable skills in the implementation of critical issues that the County Board addresses.
Local politics matter now more than ever. I encourage District 3 residents to review his experience of volunteerism and leadership on his website. Join me in electing Gary Huusko – the best candidate for commissioner in District 3.
Don Hoeft
Eagan
