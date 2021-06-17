letter fm legion c.jpg

On behalf of Farmington Legion Post 189, VFW Post 7662 and Auxiliary units, we want to say a huge thank you to the following for donating toward 2021’s Memorial Day ceremony. Farmington Holiday, Farmington Kwik Trip, Rosemount Cub Foods, Hy-Vee and Sam’s Club. Without their generosity we would not have been able to feed the folks we did. So, again, thank you.

