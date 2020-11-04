Two new Farmington City Council and School Board members elected along with incumbent Doyle
Farmington will have a new mayor and two new City Council members after Tuesday’s election put Joshua Hoyt as the runaway leader for mayor, and Steve Wilson and Katie Porter leaders for two, four-year council seats.
Porter’s lead over third-place finisher Council Member Robyn Craig was 528 as of 9:47 a.m. Wednesday.
The Farmington School Board will also have two new members, as Hannah Simmons had 7,647 votes or 23.23%, and Kyle Christensen had 7,280 votes or 22.11%. Incumbent Jacilyn Doyle had 7,441 votes or 22.60% to run in third for the three, four-year terms that were available.
Candidates running in fourth and fifth were Jeffrey Udell with 5,775 votes or 17.54%, and Douglas Allen with 4,424 votes or 13.44%.
There were 357 write-ins.
Dakota County elections officials said were about 1,200 absentee ballots across the county still to be counted, but the amount of them affecting these races is unknown.
With Hoyt moving from his council member post to mayor, a vacancy would have to be filled on the council. That term would run until 2022.
As for the two other mayoral candidates, Council Member Terry Donnelly will end his service on the council after this year as his term expires, but Council Member Katie Bernhjelm will remain on the council as her term doesn’t expire until 2022.
Hoyt grabbed 53.71% of the vote with 5,667 ballots cast for the council member who won a write-in candidacy for the council in 2018. Donnelly had 2,586 votes or 24.51%, while Bernhjelm had 2,233 votes or 21.16%. There were 66 write-ins.
In the City Council election, Wilson and Porter gained the most support with 26.38% and 25.22% of the vote, respectively. Craig had 21.97% of the vote in the five-way race for two, four-year council seats.
The vote totals for the three top vote-getters were: Wilson 4,282; Porter 4,095, and Craig 3,567.
Candidates Eric Edwards had 2,667 votes or 16.43%, and Lerew Kaas had 1,371 votes or 8.45%
There were 252 write-ins.
A measure to dissolve the Farmington Water Board was soundly defeated. The city proposed to transfer the duties of the Water Board to the City Council, but residents cast 60.39% or 5941 “no” votes, while only 39.61% or 3,896 voted “yes” on the measure.
The other big news item of the night were the long lines at the two polling places that Farmington operated at Farmington City Hall and the Rambling River Center.
The lines wrapped around several blocks through downtown, as the city’s six precincts were merged into two for the election.
Those who were in line at 8 p.m. were allowed to cast their ballots. People from around the area heard about the situation and brought food and water to those standing in line.
Throughout the day people reported standing in line for anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour and half.
Some members of the Farmington High School band performed downtown to help the voters pass the time. Many people busied themselves with their phones before entering the polling place.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
