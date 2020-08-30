Dakota County has made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day in Farmington due to COVID-19.
Instead, the city of Farmington is offering a limited drop-off day on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maintenance Facility (enter Municipal Drive from 197th Street). There will be two recycling opportunities:
• Shred confidential documents for free.
• Drop off mattresses and box springs to recycle for $25 per item.
• No other items will be accepted.
Other disposal opportunities include:
• Certified Recycling is offering a mattress/box spring recycling curbside pick-up service from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9. The cost is $45 for the first item and $25 for additional items. Call Certified Recycling to schedule a pick up at 952-894-1448 or visit certifiedrecycling.org.
• The Recycle Zone is available year-round for all Dakota County residents. Hazardous waste and electronics are free to dispose of. Monitors and televisions are $10 each. Proof of Dakota County residency will be required. Call the Recycling Zone with questions at 651- 905-4520.
For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov or call 651-280-6905.
