The Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a supplemental education budget plan April 28 to deliver over $3 billion worth of new investments to support students, families, public schools, and school staff across the state.
If passed into law, as an example, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 would receive an additional $762 in 2023 in aid per student, according to a news release.
The bill includes a focus on literacy and overall academic success, including the BOLD literacy package and funding for Math Corps. The bill’s mental health package, totaling $475 million, would address the shortages of school support personnel that benefit students’ social, emotional, and physical health, and fund wrap-around services for students. The legislation provides dedicated funds to support hiring around 1,100 student support personnel so that students have greater access to school counselors, social workers, psychologists, and nurses.
The bill addresses the more than $700 million funding shortfall for special education services, as well as the nearly $150 million deficit in English Language Learner services. The proposal provides more than $500 million annually over the next three years to reduce the amount school districts pay to make up for these shortfalls, reducing the special education “cross-subsidy” by over 55%, and would eliminate the English Language Learner cross-subsidy by 2026.
The plan expands Early Head Start and awards early learning scholarships to more than 20,000 low-income and vulnerable infants and toddlers. Once these children turn 4, they would have access to a statewide, voluntary pre-kindergarten program through local schools, Head Starts, and licensed child care providers.
