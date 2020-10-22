The House and Senate passed last week a $1.87 billion bonding bill meant to pay for hundreds of infrastructure improvement projects around the state ranging from roads and bridges to wastewater facilities and higher education asset preservation.
The bill, which includes $1.36 billion in general obligation bonding, would also provide tax relief for farmers and small businesses, funding for low-income housing and $31 million in supplemental General Fund budget spending.
After two attempts to pass similar legislation failed earlier this year when no GOP support was given, 25 Republicans joined all 75 House DFL members to provide the three-fifths majority needed to pass the bill, doing so by a vote of 100-34 after nearly 10 hours of debate.
The House adjourned its fifth special session of 2020 about 30 minutes after the vote.
During a media availability before the day’s session began, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said she’d received no assurances the bill would have enough votes to pass in the House, but had been optimistic it would.
“My friends in the Republican caucus have said it may be a painful process, but it’s likely to be successful in the end,” Hortman said.
She said the most important benefit in passing the bill would be the jobs it creates, but that “every portion of this bill is essential to economic recovery in COVID-19.”
Rep. Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, chairs the House Capital Investment Division, said members heard from over 250 communities or agencies asking for assistance. Of the more than $5 billion in requests, about one-third are met in the bill.
“We listened to the people of Minnesota as they told us their needs and how we could help,” Murphy said. “[SS]HF1 is the answer.”
Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, was one of several Republicans who expressed concern about the bill’s cost and how much it would add to the state’s budget deficit. Fabian said he supports some portions of the bill, including the tax relief it provides, but that for the first time in his 10-year legislative tenure, which will end this year, he would not be voting for a bonding bill in its final form.
“When we take the bill in its entirety, I’m just really struggling with how we’re going to pay for it,” Fabian said. “We know there’s a budget deficit coming, let’s start doing things now and let’s get our house in fiscal order.”
Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, voiced support for the bill saying the Legislature has a history of passing bonding bills in good times and in bad, during surpluses and deficits, because lawmakers have a responsibility to meet the state’s needs.
”The people of Minnesota are looking to us,” Urdahl said. “They want us to do what they sent us here to do. And that was to take care of this state, and that is what a bonding bill does.”
The first attempt to pass a bonding package came in May at the end of the regular legislative session. It gained no Republican support and failed on a 75-58 vote. The House made a second attempt to pass a bill during the second special session in July. But that bill, which contained several of the tax provisions in the current legislation, again did not receive a single GOP vote and fell 75-57.
In addition to the public works projects funded by general obligation bonding, SSHF1 would also provide $300 million in trunk highway bonds to be used for rail grade separation projects ($110 million), state highway construction ($84 million) and flood mitigation efforts ($23 million) among other purposes. And the bill includes $100 million in housing infrastructure bonds to help buy or build housing for low-income residents.
Major appropriations and single-project expenditures in the bill include:
$55 million to the Met Council to increase bus rapid transit;
$29.5 million for a new state emergency operations center;
$13 million for the Minnesota Zoo; and
$13 million for wastewater treatment in Randolph.
