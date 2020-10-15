House District 58B, which includes Farmington and townships to the south, features a race between Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo and the DFL-endorsed candidate Sara Wolf.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Patrick Garofalo, incumbent
Age: Somewhere in my 40s...
Family: Married with adult children
Occupation: Network engineer
Education: Minnesota State University - Mankato
Endorsements: Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Teamster’s Local #120, Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters, Carpenter’s Union, Dakota County Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Dakota County Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota Retailers Association, Housing First Coalition,
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: eight terms as state representative
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
We need to balance the budget using 3 tools. #1) utilizing a responsible amount of our budget reserves. #2) using accounting changes to delay payments #3) making reductions in spending. I am opposed to raising taxes to balance the budget. Some examples of spending reductions are A) eliminating the free $50 the state is giving every child born in just Minneapolis. B) wasteful solar programs that are neither reducing pollution nor saving consumers money C) Refundable tax credits that work as redistribution programs as opposed to providing meaningful assistance. D) Reducing spending on fixed rail and other rush hour transportation programs that are no longer needed in a post COVID-19 economy.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
First is by promoting (but not mandating) that residents get a flu shot. COVID-19 is bad enough already, we don’t need a flu epidemic to make things worse. Second is by advocating that people get caught up on the preventative medical procedures that have been postponed during the COVID outbreak. Childhood immunizations as well as men and women getting their annual wellness checks are crucial to reducing the burden on our health care system and saving people’s lives. Finally, we need to eliminate the governor’s “emergency powers” which are now in their seventh month. The one size fits all approach has left Minnesotans feeling powerless and has led to increased self medication through alcohol and drug abuse.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
No. I oppose the government continuing to expand government run insurance plans. I support expanding Minnesota’s successful reinsurance program which has dramatically lowered insurance premiums on Minnesota’s individual insurance market.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
No. The DFL proposal would raise taxes on employees, even if they already paid leave. It would create a government insurance company and fund hundreds of new government positions. It is a really bad idea. If we want to expand family leave for employees, than lets expand incentives for paid leave, rather than having to get a permission slip from the government to take an extended leave.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
It is common for legislators to support linking issues to help pass things they want passed. It is also common for legislators to oppose linking issues to stop passing things that they do not want passed. With emergency powers and bonding, I want to see the governor’s executive powers eliminated. Attaching it to bonding helps end those powers. I want to see tax relief in the form of section 179 deductions conforming with federal law. So, I oppose attaching that to the bonding bill. As you can see, whether things get linked or not depends upon the issue involved.
Sara Wolf
Age: 41
Family: Married to my high school sweetheart, Rich, we have two children – Dylan, 16, and Sophia, 14
Occupation: Education specialist at the Minnesota Department of Education
Education: Bachelor’s of Science in teaching, Masters in Special Education, specialist degree in educational leadership
Endorsements: As a candidate running to represent House District 58B, my job is not to seek endorsements but to seek an understanding of the issues that affect those living in 58B. To me, accepting an endorsement is an agreement to gain a comprehensive understanding of issues and to make decisions based on sound information and careful consideration. Through my words and actions, I hope to continue to build partnerships with those individuals and organizations who will work collaboratively toward solutions that meet the needs of Minnesotans. Established partnerships: Education Minnesota, AFSCME Council 5, MN AFL-CIO, St. Paul Labor Federation, SMART Transportation Division
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I stay connected to my community through volunteer opportunities, from being involved in fundraisers to adopting a highway. I find joy in supporting others and I value opportunities to build my experience and knowledge of others.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
The Minnesota Legislature needs to take a comprehensive approach to balancing the projected budget deficit that includes a combination of reducing spending and raising taxes in a targeted approach, focusing on high-earning individuals who are not already paying their fair share. Minnesota should also focus on stopping predatory lending practices, which keeps people in debt, as well as supporting tax relief for working families, such as child care subsidies, so their net pay goes farther and people can put their money back into the economy. The Legislature should prioritize job training programs to get people back to work. Regarding reducing spending, all branches of government, including state agencies run by the executive branch, should be directed to reduce their budgets by implementing approaches such as hiring freezes and reallocating spending to increase efficiency.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
The Minnesota government should support our state economy by focusing on assisting small businesses financially and with public health initiatives. We need a definitive, non-partisan state approach to the COVID-19 pandemic that is codified by the Legislature and signed by the governor. This should be a top priority and both Democrats and Republicans need to work together to make this happen, taking into consideration the latest science and research available. The Legislature should focus on providing tax breaks and continuing to provide Small Business Relief Grants to small businesses who have financially suffered over the last six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state should also focus on increasing the state supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), hospital supplies, and necessary cleaning products to assist businesses to open safely so consumers feel secure.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
We know our current healthcare system is not working for large numbers of Minnesotans. Healthcare spending continues to escalate, administrative costs are excessive, and medical errors (including overuse and underuse of medications and procedures) are problematic. Healthcare reform needs to focus on both the financing system and improving the organization and delivery of care.
I support the availability and expansion of government-run health insurance plans, while also giving people the option of keeping their private insurance to better meet Minnesotans’ healthcare needs. I support simplifying healthcare administration and billing to lower costs, and putting reasonable limits on what pharmaceutical companies charge for critical medications and devices. Improving the overall health of Minnesotans is the fastest way to lower the cost of healthcare, strengthening our infrastructure around protecting the environment, providing social services, and promoting economic success all play a role in ensuring Minnesotans have access to affordable, quality healthcare.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
Yes. Paid leave prevents workers from having to choose between caring for their families and keeping their jobs. Research has shown that parental access to paid leave helps children get a strong start in life, which positively affects their long-term outcomes. Paid leave reduces long-term health care costs because employees are more likely to get preventive care, and less likely to go to work sick. It improves financial security for many disadvantaged groups and reduces reliance on public assistance. Research shows that employees generally do not abuse paid leave benefits and that it has positive outcomes for employers and employees.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
During the pandemic, we need our leaders to work together to address the needs of Minnesotans and the state of the economy. If passed, the bonding bill would have created a needed boost to the economy by funding local projects, such as road and bridge construction, construction on publicly-owned buildings, water and sewer projects, dam repair, flood projects, and pollution control. Supporting Minnesotans in a time of need should not have been made political. If our elected officials feel the issue of limitations and parameters on executive powers needs to be addressed, it should be done through proper due process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.