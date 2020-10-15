House District 58A, which includes most of the city of Lakeville, features a race between
Republican Rep. Jon Koznick and the DFL’s endorsed candidate Erin Preese.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Jon Koznick, incumbent
Age: 48
Family: Married 22 years to Patty, two daughters (12 and 14 years old) dog: Charlie
Occupation: Self employed real estate
Education: St. Cloud State University, College of Business – 1995
Endorsements: MN Police and Peace Officers Association, Minnesotans for Affordable Health Care, Care Providers of MN PAC, Dakota County Regional Chamber, National Federation of Independent Business MN PAC, State Leadership PAC, Housing First MN, MCCL State PAC, MN Farm Bureau PAC, Republican Party of MN, thousands of Lakeville families
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Running for re-election, first elected in 2014, seeking a fourth term. Currently a caucus assistant leader. I have served on the Taxes, Jobs and Economic Development, Local Government sub-committee, and Transportation (previous vice chair) committees. U of M Transportation Policy and Economic Competitiveness Board, MN Council on Latino Affairs Board, MN Legislative Commission on Metropolitan Government. Previous Board Member of Downtown Lakeville Business Association for 14 years. Governor Dayton appointment to Women’s Foundation on MN / Young Women’s Initiative. All Saints Parish Finance Council, Knights of Columbus and Lakeville Rotary member and Lakeville Chamber of Commerce.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
As families and businesses have had to tighten up their bottom lines, so does the state. Unlike my opponent who at the Lakeville Chamber form stated, “so I would make sure that yes, we are raising taxes,” I will not support a tax increase. As we rebuild our economy, that last thing families and business need is higher taxes. House Democrats voted to increase taxes by $12 billion last term, and we opposed their plans and were successful in protecting Minnesota families.
It’s also important know that the deficit is $4.7 billion in the following years. It’s naïve to say the state reserve will cover the deficit. We need to refocus the budget on the core functions and finally reduce state waste and fraud to respect taxpayers and hardworking people. My opponent’s tax and spending plans are hurtful for Minnesota families and our state.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
We all have a responsibly to be respectful for our neighbors health by following proper guidelines. Ending the administration’s practice of not including the legislative input on managing COVID response is the first step. Currently there is virtually no input or even appraising the full legislature of executive actions. There needs to be a voice of the people from their elected representatives. Having more legislative input and a broader range of ideas will produce better policy and move Minnesota forward.
We need reasonable and balanced solutions. Complete Democrat control will result in increased taxes and spending and a never ending of emergency powers. What taxes will Democrats raise first to cover more spending?
We will need trusted leadership and experience for the roads ahead. I have delivered results for Lakeville by working across the aisle to find bipartisan agreement.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
I support reforms that will increase access to affordable care. Competition in the marketplace has proven to drive down cost and premiums. We should encourage more insurers and providers in the market to keep premiums low and standards of care high. Socialism is a failed strategy that will limit access and quality of care.
I continue to support providing coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, and young adults on their parent’s plans. We also need total price transparency, so patients can compare prices, and their coverage and then choose the best value for themselves. Further, we need to protect Medicare enrollees from reduced benefits in a “Medicare for All” scheme. I will protect people on Medicare to continue the safety net it provides.
I am also proud to support job training programs in health care for New Americans that help provide critical services in long-term care positions.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
I don’t support this $2 billion tax increase on employees and employers. This bill was not ready for introduction and they didn’t even know what the tax increase was going to be at first or how to administer the program. This was a massive increase in government’s role and not well thought out. There are private, short-term disability products available. The state should not be adding additional mandates on employment agreements, this is an overreach of government. As businesses struggle in the current economy, this becomes an even worse idea because it will cause more job losses and lower wages.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
It is the majority party’s responsibility to offer a hopefully, negotiated bill that can pass. Speaker Hortman has failed to include Republicans in negotiating a bill! The state is in a serious deficit situation with a fragile economy, supporting a bonding bill without a way to pay for it adds debt service to the next budget. That will force in cuts nursing homes, education and other critical functions.
The emergency powers act was written backwards and need to be revised to allow the Legislature an affirmative vote to give up the voice of their constituents and legislative balance.
Erin Preese
Age: 39
Family: Two daughters
Occupation: English language teacher at Lake Marion Elementary School
Education: Masters degree from Hamline University and Bachelors degree from UW-Eau Claire
Endorsements: Education Minnesota, Conservation Minnesota, SMART Transportation, Women Winning, DFL Environmental Caucus, Moms Demand Action, Boundary Waters Action Fund, Sierra Club, Everytown for Gun Safety, Protect Minnesota, AFSCME Council 5, Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE), FairVote Minnesota, SEIU Minnesota State Council
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Governing Relations Advocacy Committee member for Education Minnesota - Lakeville; public education lead for Minnesota chapter of the non-partisan gun violence prevention organization, Moms Demand Action
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
COVID-19 has created a tight financial situation for Minnesotans. Fortunately, our state has built up $2.3 billion in reserves to address emergencies, such as the one we are currently facing. We can direct a portion of this money to help small businesses through grants and low interest or forgivable loans. Investing in local businesses will help them survive during these challenging times, keep people employed, and help our economy recover much faster.
In addition, we need to simplify the complicated tax code which currently allows the ultra-wealthy to use loopholes to avoid paying their fair share in taxes. We all benefit from Minnesota’s public education system, roads and infrastructure, first responders, and parks and natural resources. The wealthiest among us should contribute to these services in an equitable way.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
Protecting our health and keeping businesses open requires a public-private partnership - we are all in this together. We need to follow the science, data, and the facts so that we can rebuild our economy and keep Minnesotans safe.
While COVID-19 has had a negative impact on many businesses, we should recognize that some businesses are doing very well. We can support businesses that are struggling, such as the hospitality and entertainment industries, with smart, targeted investments though loans and grants. I would advocate for an oversight committee to oversee the distribution of loans and grants in order to prevent fraud and wasteful spending.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
I support expanding the MinnesotaCare model to include an option for middle income families. Making this choice available to more people would also reduce the burden of healthcare costs to small businesses. Additionally, we should look for ways to save money in our healthcare system, such as video visits for non-emergency care.
Prescription drug expenses are the major out of-pocket medical expense for many people, and we need to make these medicines more affordable. People should not have to choose between their health and paying their rent. Getting more people onto insurance plans to cover the costs and negotiate lower prices is critical to making quality healthcare attainable for all.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
After the birth of my first child, I had to take several weeks of unpaid time off from my teaching job in order to recover from my emergency c-section and to care for my newborn daughter. This created a huge financial burden for our family. No one should have to choose between caring for a sick child, parent, or other family member and keeping their job. New parents should also have adequate time to care for and bond with their infant. We can follow the lead of other developed countries that have proven that paid family leave works for families and the economy.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
In a year when our economy would have benefited immensely from jobs created by the bonding bill, it is outrageous that politicians held the bill hostage as part of a partisan power game.
The situation around COVID-19 is still unfolding and we need to make adjustments quickly - not something that the deliberative legislative process is designed to do. That said, we should have an agreement on the conditions appropriate to end the emergency powers - based on infection and hospitalization rates. The Legislature should agree on these thresholds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.