House District 57A, which includes Apple Valley and a portion of Lakeville, features a race between DFL Rep. Robert Bierman and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate Megan Olson.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Robert Bierman, incumbent
Age: 60
Family: Ellen (wife), Stephanie (daughter), Jake (son-in-law), Jacob (son),
Occupation: Business owner (Bierman’s Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings) and Minnesota State Representative 57A (2018-present)
Education: University of Minnesota, history (BA)
Endorsements: I am honored to be endorsed by Education Minnesota teachers and the Minnesota Nurses Association. I am grateful to have support of labor unions including MN AFL-CIO, SEIU, LiUNA, MAPE, AFSCME Council 5, St. Paul Regional Labor Federation AFL-CIO, SMART-TD, and UFCW Local 1189. I greatly appreciate the endorsement of the Sierra Club, Conservation Minnesota, Boundary Waters Action Fund, and the DFL Environmental Caucus. I also look forward to working with and deeply value the support of Minnesota Farmers Union, Planned Parenthood, Protect MN, Outfront MN, MN DFL, MN DFL Senior Caucus, and the DFL South Metro Senior Caucus.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am a member of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce. In the past, I’ve served on the board and as president. I am a 23-year member of the Northfield Rotary. I founded and directed the annual Northfield Rotary Club Turkey Trot, which has been a community tradition supporting various causes, including polio eradication and the international student exchange program. I’ve also served as president and board member. Additionally, I enjoyed many years as a VAA volunteer youth sports coach for basketball, football and track.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
The looming shortfall requires making hard choices as Minnesota requires a balanced budget. Bonding is an especially important tool as we navigate these choices affecting our economic well being. My three decades as a business owner has taught me to find areas to cut back without jeopardizing future business. Our state can do the same. We must understand that the needs of Health and Human Services rise as the economy drops. We can look at cuts as well as revenue to meet the budget obligations while serving the urgent needs of Minnesotans. Tax fairness is another consideration while working with lower revenues. Delaying non-essential services, hiring freezes, and eliminating wasteful spending are only part of the solution. To balance our budget we will need continued federal aid and our legislature open to new ideas and options identified through research and expert testimony.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
Following science-based public-health guidelines is the best way for the state government to support our economy. We must trust science. We need a national policy that follows science as well. Other countries have implemented efficient testing and tracing programs and are having better success opening their economies. Policies that help to manage the spread of COVID-19 will improve consumer and worker confidence and will result in more visits to local businesses. I know this from my own experience as a retail business owner. State tools are important for the revitalization of our economy, but Minnesota legislators must acknowledge the federal role in helping businesses of all sizes weather the pandemic. We can serve the economic interests of all Minnesotans by continuing to advocate for the needs of businesses, securing funding for grants and loans, and maintaining flexibility for efficient and cost effective operations adopted during the pandemic.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
Businesses, farmers, subcontractors, and any individual should have the option to buy into MinnesotaCare. This public option is already self sustaining, would easily blend into our current system, and would fill the void in the private insurance market. Using more public funds to lower premiums like we are doing now with reinsurance is unsustainable. There are a myriad of causes of rising health care costs and we need a comprehensive approach to lower them. We need cost transparency and focus on health outcomes rather than fee-for-service based care. We need more personal-health education on diet, exercise, and wellness in schools and by healthcare professionals. We must address the cost of pharmaceuticals. Americans pay far more than any other country. An important first step is to regulate prices on life-sustaining drugs like other countries. We can lower the cost of health care if we elect leaders truly committed to the task.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
Yes, because the plan creates security for workers and consistency for employers. Family Medical Leave allows small businesses to compete with big business. Firms like mine can compete for employees with a qualified paid family leave program that is more affordable than anything on the private market. The numbers work for my business. Paid family leave permits workers to take qualified time off to care for the birth of a baby, to care for a loved one, or give temporary assistance to an elderly parent. Our employees should not have to choose between family and jobs.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
The governor’s executive powers should not be linked to a bonding bill. The bill brings needed jobs and asset improvement to every Minnesota county. It represents years of research into community needs. Over 40 House hearings were held on the bonding bill and it should’ve passed in regular session instead of delaying important infrastructure work. Removal of emergency powers without a recovery strategy is not a plan. Almost all other states in the country are operating under emergency powers and their end would directly result in the loss of tens of millions of dollars in federal aid, costing taxpayers money.
Megan Olson
Age: 21
Family: Parents- Brenda and Steve Olson who have lived in Apple Valley for almost 30 years. Siblings- Breanna Olson and Katelyn and Lance Wilde, two nephews, one niece, and another on the way!
Occupation: Public Affairs
Education: History and Political Science BA, University of Minnesota. Diploma, Eastview High School
Endorsements: Women LEAD, Minnesotans for Affordable Healthcare, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, MN Gun Owners Caucus, Republican Party of Minnesota.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Council member for the Regent Candidate Advisory Council, Board Member for Eastview Community Foundation, Sunday School teacher at St. John Neumann, volunteer at Second Hand Hounds, secretary for the Minnesota College Republicans, Prospect Park Association communications manager.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
The projected budget deficit proves that we need new and young voices at the table coming up with fresh and creative ideas to make our government more efficient, ensuring we are not increasing the tax burden on hardworking Minnesotans. We must conduct a full analysis of state programs, their effectiveness, and their fraud and abuse shortcomings to determine just exactly where we can eliminate government ineffectiveness and overreach. This will help balance the budget without pushing families, individuals, and businesses down even more than they already have. We should start our budget building process at $0 spent and $0 brought in. Now, we must thoughtfully consider where tax dollars and revenue from the state should be spent most effectively, just as you and your family would at your kitchen table every month.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
The best thing the government can do is reduce regulations and decrease tax burdens on Minnesotans and businesses, ensuring that individuals and families have the freedom to make the best choices for their businesses and consumer life. Specifically, as it pertains to COVID, the government can and should continue to give guidance on best practices and how people can stay healthy when engaging in public life. But it is not the government’s place to force businesses to close or reduce their capacity. Minnesotans are thoughtful and caring towards one another and should have the freedom to choose not to frequent places that do not follow health guidelines. Let me be clear, the free market and personal choice of our citizens is the best way to combat this virus and bolster our economy.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
Health insurance and health care are two different, but related, things. Having health insurance, especially government-run health insurance plans that we see in American today, does not automatically grant you access to high-quality health care. I support giving community members and Minnesotans more choice when it comes to healthcare. Individual mandates and streamlined approaches to healthcare only ignore the diversity of individuals and families, forcing people to make life-changing decisions. We need to empower patients and doctors by increasing insurance choice and moving away from government-run health insurance that only adds unnecessary bureaucracy and regulation to the system. Price transparency also needs to be prioritized, just as it is in every other consumer-based sector. The solution to fixing healthcare lies in the private market, centered around increasing consumer choice and fully transparent pricing.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
Each and every Minnesota employer is extremely unique. Some small businesses are run out of the home and only employ a handful of individuals, while others employ hundreds of thousands, having dozens of offices around the state. A blanketed mandate ignores this diversity and harms small and family-run businesses who don’t have the cash flow or capital to fit this demand. We know that unfunded state mandates have been harming our schools for decades, why would we apply this same logic to the business sector?
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
Most Minnesotans understand that politics, even at the local level, can become disillusioned and clouded by partisan games. Unrelated issues, like the bonding bill and the governor’s executive powers, are used as leverage against political opponents to the determent of Minnesotans. The governor has clearly overreached with his continual peacetime emergency extension and Republicans are doing what they can to rectify this, but it is extremely unfortunate that tax-paying Minnesotans are being harmed by a bonding bill hanging in the balance. We as leaders, on both sides of the aisle, need to do better for our communities.
