Two candidates are seeking the House District 56B seat in the general election.
After redistricting earlier this year, House District 57B will be replaced with House District 56B in 2023. District 57B included Coates and parts of Apple Valley and Rosemount. District 56B will include portions of Apple Valley, Eagan and Rosemount.
The candidates running for House District 56B are state Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount and Republican-endorsed candidate Joe Scanlon, of Rosemount.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
John Huot, incumbent
Age: 57
Family: Wife, Angela, married 31 years, three adult boys
Occupation: Retired EMT, Realtor, legislator
Education: Trade school, Century College, Winona state, Kaplan professional real estate
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I’ve served on a local energy sector advisory council, youth sports boards, church boards, and have worked as a youth coach and referee.
1) What strategies should state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
I firmly feel we need to lower class size in the K through five grades. I believe this will get us the most bang for our dollar. We also need to make sure that Washington, D.C., is paying its fair share for our children with learning disabilities. The federal government has not done this, ever.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I will protect a woman’s right to reproductive care and abortion. I feel firmly that this will be attacked in the next legislative session.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
We need comprehensive background checks on all gun sales, and law-enforcement needs the means to remove guns from individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
I am totally satisfied and confident in Minnesota’s election security. It really speaks for itself that voter fraud is all but non-existent. In the last election, just a few people were prosecuted for voter fraud, and those cases involved casting a ballot for a dead family member, rather than impersonating a valid voter. I believe that the staff in the Secretary of State pride themselves on our election integrity and security. I encourage those who do not feel that this is being done to volunteer as an election official and they will then see how secure our system is.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
Parts of our history are difficult, but they should not be erased. I believe that the Minnesota Department of Education takes any curriculum development very seriously. I get my direction from our own district, our parents, and our teachers. They know best on what should be done in our schools. I believe that this was a political law passed in Florida just to get some votes. I would not support anything like this.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
There’s no way to control the legislative make-up of the House and Senate. I am very frustrated that we were not able to get the work completed last year. I do believe because it’s an election year many people felt that they would look better if they walked away from the table. We in the DFL had more tax cuts, more funding for police, and more school funding in our plan. The other side decided they should walk away from it. I don’t feel this is good legislative practice, and it’s very hard to be a party to this. All I can say is I’m one of the legislators who has worked with the other side and has gotten several bills passed.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Priorities: the surplus, tax relief for our seniors, funding for our schools’ special education programs, smaller class sizes, repairing our roads and bridges, affordable housing, and public transportation.
Joe Scanlon
Age: 63
Family: Married to Beth, no children
Occupation: Independent insurance agent
Education: Two years at Normandale Community College and two years at University of Minnesota Morris
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Did not provide.
1) What strategies should state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Far too many kids are under performing in key academic areas, which I believe is caused by two things: COVID learning loss and a misguided focus on social and political issues. My first and likely easiest solution is to ensure that kids are never locked out of the classroom again. Minnesota’s schools closed while other states were open and our kids lost valuable academic instruction. Last, I want to increase our focus on literacy as strong reading skills have been linked to student success throughout kids’ academic careers.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I’m concerned that some people are trying to use abortion as a political issue, which just isn’t right. In 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court found that the Minnesota Constitution includes a right to privacy under which the right to an abortion is protected. Any attempts to limit that right would require a change to the Minnesota Constitution, which means the voters of Minnesota would make that decision. I don’t want to give anyone the false impression that changes to the right to abortion can or will be made by the Minnesota Legislature.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
Gun violence is a very serious and growing problem and it is time for prosecutors, particularly in Minneapolis to get serious about enforcing gun laws. Just look at the statistics for carjacking, which typically involves a gun. I recently read that only 12% of the carjackings had been cleared by law enforcement. I just want to be clear, the Minneapolis police force has been absolutely decimated by efforts to defund the police in recent years. So, yes, I think it is time we restore law enforcement in Minnesota and start prosecuting existing gun crimes.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Voting is one of the sacred privileges and duties that you have as a citizen of both Minnesota and the United States. And because it is so important, exercising your right to vote should be easy and protected. The easiest way to protect every single vote is to require an ID and yet that has some how become political, which is hard to understand. You are unable to rent an apartment, buy certain cold medicines, or get on an airplane without proof of identification and yet in Minnesota, you simply need someone to vouch for you in order to vote in an election. That doesn’t work at the airport and it shouldn’t work at the polls either when we are talking about a right that people have given their lives to protect.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
I will always support schools’ efforts to create a culture of kindness and respect for every student, which is the gold standard in my book. The example presented in this sample Florida legislation presents several challenges and throughout history, we can find many examples of banning or criminalizing words that came with many unfortunate and unintended consequences. I also think everyone, including teachers, benefits from having opportunities to experience new and different cultures. I would support programs that give teachers opportunities to learn about other cultures in their training as I believe kids are the winners when teachers have a variety of different life experiences.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
A professor once showed his students how to fit more rocks and sand in a jar than it appeared it could hold. His trick was putting the big rocks in the jar first. This is how we have to address gridlock at the Minnesota Legislature. The big rocks in Minnesota are reducing crime, improving schools and strengthening the economy. These are things that Minnesotans are asking us to address right away. After we’ve meaningfully addressed these things, we can address smaller rocks and then sand, also known as pet projects if we have the time. No side will ever get 100% of what they want, but with enough work and sincere communication, we can make Minnesota a better place for everyone.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
It is the priorities of the people in Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eagan that really matter. I hear about three things when door-knocking: crime, the economy and improving our schools. Minnesota can now be considered a high-crime state and if we don’t act soon, our cities will become the next Detroit or Philadelphia. We have to restore respect for law enforcement and equip our officers to effectively do their job. We have to maintain a strong economy. As we now live with historic inflation, people can’t afford to lose their jobs. Creating new jobs and keeping the ones we have is a top priority, as jobs create economic security of Minnesota’s families. Last, graduation rates are increasing while proficiency rates in key academic subjects are decreasing for our students. I want every child who leaves public school to be fully equipped with the skills they need for a bright future.
