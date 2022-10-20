Two candidates are seeking the House District 56A seat in the general election.
After redistricting earlier this year, House District 57A will be replaced with House District 56A in 2023. District 57A included Apple Valley and portions of Lakeville. District 56A will include only the majority of the city of Apple Valley.
The candidates running for House District 56A are state Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, and Republican-endorsed candidate Joe Landru, of Apple Valley.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Robert Bierman, incumbent
Age: 62
Family: Ellen (wife); Stephanie (daughter); Jake (son-in-law); Jacob (son)
Occupation: Business owner (Bierman’s Home Furnishings and Floor Covering) and Minnesota state representative (2018-present)
Education: University of Minnesota, history (B.A.)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am a member of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce where I have served on the board as well as president. I have been a member of the Northfield Rotary where I also served as president. I also founded and have been director of the annual Northfield Turkey Trot sponsored by Rotary. In its 22nd year, this event has become a community tradition and has supported many Rotary-sponsored beneficiaries, including polio eradication and the international student exchange program. In addition, I spent many years as a VAA volunteer youth sports coach for basketball, football and track.
1) What strategies should state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
The state government should focus on stabilizing funding for our public school system. The greatest impact can be made with funding for mental health support and paying down the special education cross subsidy for every school in Minnesota. This would free up resources in school budgets to put back into the classroom to ensure every student gets a quality education. Passing the education legislation from last session to fund more mental health counselors, nurses, social workers and academic counselors, along with an expansion of my previous bill providing school linked mental health funding, is critical to improve student achievement.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I do not support any changes to state law regarding abortion care. I support the existing rights of women in our Minnesota State Constitution, and I supported the recent rollback of medically unnecessary restrictions. I believe the medical decisions of a woman are between her and her doctor, and that the medical complexity of pregnancy and abortion care should not be decided by legislators.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
Gun violence is an epidemic. As of 2021, death by firearm is the No. 1 cause of death for our children and adolescents. This is completely unacceptable. I support red flag laws and criminal background checks for every individual seeking to own a gun. Red flag laws are one of the most effective ways to reduce gun violence, especially suicides. I also support more research on gun violence to better understand strategies to continue to reduce gun deaths in Minnesota.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
I am satisfied with the election security in Minnesota. Allegations of fraud have been investigated over 60 times in courts across the country, including Minnesota. Every claim that elections are being impacted by fraud was proven false. Our recent national and state elections are the best run and most secure in history, with challenges and recounts to prove it. Minnesotans can be confident we have secure local elections, so my focus is to make elections fairer. I believe in democracy, and I value the voice of the people. Minnesotans are consistent leaders in voter turnout, but we can do better. Election Day should be a federal holiday so everyone can exercise their right to vote. I also support rank choice voting, which requires elected officials to earn a real majority in every election and opens the process to more candidates and substantive policy discussions.
5.) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
Creating such a bill should not be a focus of any legislative time in Minnesota. Schools in our district do not have lessons designed to cause people to feel bad for who they are. I support efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within our school settings. Recognizing and teaching these concepts is the right thing to do. If we expect people to act in a civil manner toward their neighbors as adults, we should encourage it in the classrooms of our children. Cultural competency training helps teachers effectively interact with students from different backgrounds. Learning is a process, and it starts with our excellent teachers who need to communicate with students with different values and beliefs. Understanding the impacts of one’s own cultural heritage can facilitate learning. We live in a multicultural world. The diversity of the American people is a strength to be nurtured.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Gridlock hurts our communities and critical legislation that had sufficient support failed to pass at the end of last session. One needed reform is to break up the large omnibus bills and have more single subject bills reach the House and Senate floors. We also need to require conference committees to stay at the table and finish negotiations. Walking away or stalling needs to have consequences, such as legislators forfeiting their pay. Democrats and Republicans negotiated the surplus last spring; $4 billion for tax reductions, focused on the middle class, families with children and seniors, including the elimination of the tax on Social Security, $4 billion set aside for future consideration in 2023, and $4 billion for meeting the immediate needs of Minnesotans like infrastructure, public safety, education, and others. It was unconscionable that Republicans walked away and refused to provide assistance to Minnesotans this year.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Provide tax relief from the surplus that should have been done last year. Paid family medical leave, because all workers need access to essential leave to care for their loved ones. A public option health care expansion and passing the Affordability Commission on Pharmaceuticals to reduce health care costs. A comprehensive public safety plan that protects all citizens and provides support and funding at every level from police to firefighters, courts and corrections, and emergency medical responders. Housing expansion, which will address the needs of our people and create job opportunities. Education funding and a focus on workforce development can also help solve some of our pressing problems relating to skilled nursing, teaching, police recruitment, the trades, social workers, and mental health professionals. Minnesota needs to lead again when it comes to confronting climate change by building out green infrastructure, expanding renewable energy opportunities, and protecting natural environmental resources.
Joe Landru
Age: 51
Family: wife
Occupation: sales and volunteer firefighter
Education: Bachelor of science from St. Mary’s University
1) What strategies should state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Whether it be school choice or the curriculum, parents have a right to be involved in their kids’ education. Over 40% of students across our state cannot read at grade level. Luckily, this number is lower in District 196. However, our test scores have been consistently declining over the decade, and recent leftist policies have caused untold damage to our younger generations. We must do more to provide for our students. We need to get back to basics of reading, writing, math, history, civics, etc. If our kids are not properly educated, they will not be productive citizens.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
The fact of the matter is that abortion is written into Minnesota’s constitution. This means that either voters must pass a statewide referendum, or the Minnesota Supreme Court must overturn this existing law in our constitution for this to change. We must focus on the issues directly impacting Minnesota families, issues such as fully funding law enforcement and record inflation that is making it difficult for families in our community to put food on the table and pay for gas/electricity, etc.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
“Shall not be infringed” is very clear in the U.S. constitution. Law-abiding gun owners should not be penalized for the actions of criminals who disregard the law in the first place. We must use common sense, be clear and have effective solutions. Looking at violence in society and how we can support mental health from a young age to raise good citizens, is a good place to start.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Voter ID must be a legislative priority. You need identification to apply for Social Security, welfare, and unemployment, to purchase a gun or adopt a pet, but you don’t need an ID to vote in federal and state/local elections. For far too long the Democratic Party has opposed voter ID all while requiring identification at their own conventions. This should be a commonsense issue that unites both parties, not divide them.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
The cultural competency component that is proposed to be added to Minnesota teacher licensing/relicensing poses a serious issue to the quality of Minnesota’s education. These requirements would force teachers to focus on “education equity,” meaning some students would receive preferred treatment at the expense of others. Classrooms should be a space where all are welcomed and equipped to learn. Bringing in high-level theories and students does nothing to advance student education. We must get serious here in Minnesota if we want to better our educational system.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I am for a better Minnesota and open to working across the aisle. House District 56A is politically diverse. Flexibility, an open mind, a willingness to listen to the constituents of District 56A and a commitment to Minnesota are lacking in our elected officials. I intend to bring these principles to the people’s House once elected. The state’s budget surplus exists due to the over-taxation of Minnesota citizens. Minnesota tax money is the taxpayers’ money and deserves to be given back to the hard-working Minnesotans across our state and community who are experiencing hardship due to record inflation.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Reduce crime immediately: Put an end to nonprofit bailout of criminals which makes recidivism a big issue; make penalties harsher for repeat offenders; force judges to follow sentencing guidelines set forth by the Legislature. Use the state patrol and National Guard when needed. Put the family budget before the state budget: Implement permanent tax cuts for Minnesota families; eliminate the Social Security Income Tax; eliminate government abuse, fraud and wasteful projects. Get smart on Minnesota energy, using coal, natural gas and nuclear power to support Minnesota families.
