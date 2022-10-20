american flag art.jpg

Two candidates are seeking the House District 56A seat in the general election.

After redistricting earlier this year, House District 57A will be replaced with House District 56A in 2023. District 57A included Apple Valley and portions of Lakeville. District 56A will include only the majority of the city of Apple Valley.

56A robert bierman web.jpg

Robert Bierman
56A Joe Landru web.jpg

Joe Landru

