The House Capital Investment Committee recently discussed two bills authored by state Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL– Apple Valley.
On March 3, the committee discussed legislation to create an inclusive and accessible playground in Apple Valley for children, including those with intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities, according to a news release.
The playground would be funded through a $400,000 grant via the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to the City of Apple Valley. The project would call for a predesign, design, construct, furnish, and equip for an inclusive, safe, and accessible playground planned and designed with community stakeholders.
This incorporates equipment and design to be accessible to all with active and quiet spaces. It will have available auditory and sensory activities, activities for various challenge levels, and both cooperative and independent play opportunities.
The project is supported by Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, Multicultural Autism Action Network, The Arc Minnesota, The Autism Society of Minnesota, Minnesota Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities, and Minnesota Autistic Alliance.
On March 8, the committee discussed a bill to construct and renovate the Apple Valley Red Line 147th Street Station.
Bierman’s legislation would provide $7.756 million to build a skyway between the northbound and southbound stations on either side of Cedar Avenue. It would create additional waiting areas and make upgrades to staircases, elevators and lighting. This infrastructure improvement would provide a safe crossing for pedestrians rather than the current setup that requires residents to cross nine lanes of traffic on Cedar Avenue, a news release said.
Both of Bierman’s bills are being considered for inclusion to a larger, future Local Jobs and Projects bill.
