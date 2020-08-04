Eligible city costs dwarf CARES allocation
Just as Burnsville officials are claiming millions in eligible COVID-19 expenses that would drain the city’s federal relief funding, two community institutions are asking for a piece of it.
Citing deep financial hardship from the pandemic, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and the Burnsville YMCA have both requested unspecified sums from the city’s $4.72 million share of CARES Act funding. Congress approved the $2.2 trillion stimulus package in March.
Fairview Ridges “dramatically altered almost every aspect of our operations,” placing “an extraordinary financial burden on our hospital that will not be covered by insurance reimbursements, the State of Minnesota, or the federal government,” Brian Knapp, vice president of operations, wrote in a July 16 letter to Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
The Burnsville YMCA furloughed more than 350 employees, lost 60 percent of its membership base when its fitness center closed in March and expects to lose $1.5 million in revenue in this fiscal year, Executive Director Danny Rubio wrote in a July 27 letter to the City Council.
Stripped to four employees, the Y pivoted to providing free weekday meals for families and addressing “core issues of the day,” including “isolation, hunger, homelessness, child care for essential workers, academic and social support for youth, and virtual fitness and wellbeing programming for all ages,” the letter said.
Allocation of most of the city’s CARES funding has been up in the air for weeks. Last month, the council approved a $1.29 million business grant program that also included $50,000 apiece for three community organizations: 360 Communities, Experience Burnsville and the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce.
Officials said they needed to clarify which pandemic-related city government expenses are also eligible for funding.
That verdict is now in. The city has $11.52 million in eligible expenses, including the business grant program, dwarfing its $4.72 million allocation, according to a July 30 report from City Manager Melanie Lee.
The council was expected to discuss the report and the two requests at its meeting on Tuesday.
“City operations overall have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” the report said. “Many of the initiatives, programs, and projects originally planned for in 2020 have been unable to be completed, and in some cases even started, and overall attention has been turned to responding to the ongoing pandemic challenges and unknowns.”
According to the report, the eligible expenses are: the business grant program, direct city expenditures of $1.83 million, fire and emergency medical service payroll costs of $1.27 million, police payroll costs of $6.57 million, other “substantially dedicated” payroll costs of $328,000, and $234,000 in employee costs for COVID-19 response and mitigation.
The report said the city’s priorities for the money are, in order, the business and nonprofit grant program, direct city expenses including personal protective equipment and computer equipment purchased for telework and virtual meetings, fire and EMS payroll from March 1 through Nov. 15, police payroll from March 1 through Nov. 15, other “substantially dedicated” employee payroll from March 1 through Nov. 15, other wages of employees assigned COVID-19 response and mitigation, and “any other reasonably necessary expenditure.”
Impact on organizations
Changes at Fairview Ridges included halting surgeries and medical visits that weren’t time-sensitive, converting nine rooms into a COVID-19 “cohort unit,” creating a respiratory screening unit with negative airflow and creating three exam rooms next to the Emergency Department for “ambulatory patients presenting with respiratory symptoms,” Knapp said in his letter.
“The Ridges surge capacity plan doubled our Intensive Care Unit capacity by adding 12 negative airflow rooms to provide care for the sickest patients, should it be needed,” the letter said.
Of Minnesota’s nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases as of July 16, 8.2 percent were from Dakota and Scott counties, the letter said. The hospital was preparing a specific financial request for the city, it said.
“The non-reimbursable costs that we are asking for will represent the Burnsville proportional share within our service area,” the letter said. “We are making similar requests of neighboring municipalities.”
In March, the Burnsville YMCA “transitioned into a Community Resource Hub, serving as a hub for child care, essential supply pickup and dropoff, and meal distribution as well as other critical supplies and services,” Rubio said in his letter.
By July 27, the Y, in partnership with Loaves & Fishes and United Health Group, had served more than 3,500 meals and 3,500 lunches, the letter said. Another 1,500 of each are expected before the initiative concludes on Sept. 4, the letter said.
The Y’s fitness center remained closed through July 6, leading to the $1.5 million loss in revenue, the letter said.
The Y may also miss its fiscal year goal of $122,000 in community contributions as Burnsville residents and businesses struggle economically, the letter said.
Donations to the Y’s $650,000 scholarship program for needy families are also in jeopardy, it said. The scholarships provide “hundreds of residents” access to the Y’s health and wellness services, child care, swim lessons, sports and camp, it said.
The Y hasn’t been eligible for any other COVID-19 small-business grants, the letter said.
“Please consider a financial gift to support our efforts as we work to partner with and strengthen the Burnsville community,” it said.
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.