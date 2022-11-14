gen lv nami award

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) presented Hosanna Church with the Faith Community of the Year Award at its annual conference Nov. 5 at St. Paul RiverCentre. 

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) presented Hosanna Church with the Faith Community of the Year Award at its annual conference Nov. 5 at St. Paul RiverCentre. The Faith Community of the Year award recognizes a community that has reached out to include people with mental illness and their families and has worked to increase awareness and acceptance of mental illnesses.

“A person’s faith and spirituality are part of the overall treatment and recovery process for a mental illness,” said Mariah C. Owens, president of NAMI Minnesota’s Board of Directors. “Every day, NAMI is inspired by the people who have championed justice, dignity, and respect for children and adults affected by mental illnesses. We appreciate Hosanna encouraging acceptance within their congregation and paving the way for other faith communities to take similar steps.”

