The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce had its annual Christmas luncheon and awards ceremony Dec. 11 at the GrandStay Hotel and Conference in Apple Valley.
Under the direction of Greg Douma, the Eastview High School Chamber Choir performed for 30 minutes in front of nearly 100 Chamber of Commerce member businesses, Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, Eastview Principal Bruce Miller, Athletic Director Rob Franchino and Tony Taschner, Rosemount-Apple Valley Eagan School District communications director.
“So many people afterwards spoke of how the performance put them 100 percent in the Christmas and holiday mood, especially for giving,” Chamber President Ed Kearney said.
Following the choir’s performance, Kearney presented awards to the choir, the chamber’s outgoing Board Chair Karen Kirkman of MidCountry Bank, outgoing Chamber Board members Brett McSparron of State Farm, Laurie Bolin of 360 Communities and Joe Veliz of Highland Bank. Kearney’s speech honoring Kirkman described her leadership and “brought tears to many eyes,” Kearney said.
He added that the Eastview Choir has performed to Apple Valley Chamber 16 of the last 18 years due to its precision and excellence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.