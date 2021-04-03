The Home Owners Association Leadership Network is a nonprofit organization that connects and supports board members of townhomes, condominiums and cooperatives through information, education, and collaboration. The group holds twice-monthly online meetings on important HOA leadership topics.
The April 13 meeting topic will be developing a HOA smoke-free policy and a related city disclosure ordinance with guest speakers Rachel Callanan at the Public Health Policy Center at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law and St. Paul City Council Member Rebecca Noecker. The March 23 meeting topic was HOA insurance industry trends and claims management.
For more information visit the website hoaleadershipnetwork.com or email info@hoaleadershipnetwork.org or call Lynn at 651-308-1461.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.