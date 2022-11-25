Holiday Party for Military Families in Lakeville Nov 25, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakeville Yellow Ribbon will hold a Holiday Party for Military Families on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave.The event will feature pictures with Santa, games, goody bags, a gift for every child registered, snacks, drinks, sing-along, coloring, face painting and more.Register at LakevilleYellowRibbon.com, click events at left and fill out form.For more information, call or text Ellen Able at 952-412-5287 or email EllenAble@EdinaRealty.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Holiday Party For Military Families Heritage Center Lakeville Yellow Ribbon Lakeville Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Rosemount rises as semifinalist at 2022 Grand Nationals Championships Game gurus plan board game cafe in Burnsville Authorities identify Apple Valley pedestrian who died after being struck by a car Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Nov. 18 Apple Valley's Reagan Mushett dancing in ‘A Minnesota Nutcracker’ E-editions Dakota County Tribune 9 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0
