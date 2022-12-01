Holiday on Main is Saturday in downtown Lakeville Dec 1, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Photos courtesy of the Downtown Lakeville Business Association Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holiday on Main will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Lakeville. The event will include: Pictures with Santa – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. Reservations are recommended at a link from tinyurl.com/mv8mkpkb.Facepainting – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lakeville Mall Post Office, along with ECFE Book Fair, Premier Martial ArtsTrolley Rides – Stops at Lakeville Mall parking lot, Lakeville Area Arts Center, Lakeville Brewing and Angry Inch Brewing. Carolers and Musical performances – Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schoolsActivities and Treats – Angry Inch Brewing, B52 Burgers + Brew, The Better Half, Cookie Dough Bliss, Dairy Delite, Flora Etc., Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Labyrinth Puzzle Rooms, Lakeville Brewing Co., Lakeville Nutrition, Midwest Saddleseat Equestrian Apparel, Owl & Unicorn, Remedy Bar. More information is at facebook.com/downtownlakeville or downtownlakeville.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville Brewing Co. Remedy Bar Lakeville Downtown Lakeville Business Association The Better Half Downtown Lakeville Stw Holiday Magic 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now What saved Angie Craig, once one of the most vulnerable incumbents? Magical train scene rolls into Christmas at the Village Love of country - Space Force leader gives keynote address about service, patriotism Charges: Man intended to kill Bloomington restaurant patron, struggled with diners Burnsville pastor pens book about getting ‘unstuck’ in life E-editions Dakota County Tribune Nov 25, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Nov 25, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Nov 25, 2022 0
