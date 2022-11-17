Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune newspapers have assembled a wide range of news and information about local events this winter season for Holiday Magic 2022. Follow is a listing of area events. More events are at a link here.
RAVE Brass playing at Apple Valley holiday tree lighting
RAVE Brass will play at the city of Apple Valley’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6:15 p.m.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th St. W. The ensemble will play a variety of holiday songs.
RAVE Brass (Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan Brass) is the all-volunteer brass ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band and was formed in 2017. The group is made up of members of the Rosemount Community Band, and the name stands for the cities in which the members live: Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eagan. RAVE Brass performs free, live music for the communities in Rosemount and the surrounding cities in Dakota County throughout the year at both indoor and outdoor city venues, senior living centers, area churches, the Dakota County Fair and at civic festivals and events.
Burnsville winter lighting ceremony is Nov. 23
Burnsville’s annual winter lighting ceremony will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. at Nicollet Commons Park.
Every winter, Burnsville’s Heart of the City area shines with more than 200,000 mini lights, 230 streetlight snowflakes and the fully-lit park tree. Welcome winter with Santa and Mrs. Claus as the city flips the switch on the lights at the ceremony, hosted by the Burnsville Community Foundation.
The ceremony will also be cablecast on BCTV.
For more information, visit www.burnsvillemn.gov/winterlighting.
Rosemount Tree Lighting
Rosemount’s annual tree lighting will take place Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m., featuring the St. Joseph School Children’s Choir and the Rosemount High School Chamber Choir, Sliders brass players, city officials and Santa. will be performing. Cub Foods is providing cookies and cider.
The event is sponsored by the First State Bank of Rosemount.
This is a Rosemount Area Arts Council event.
Holiday Lighting
in Lakeville’s Pioneer Plaza
The Holiday Lighting in Pioneer Plaza will be held Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. in downtown Lakeville.
The event will feature the Lakeville South High School Encore Singers. The event is sponsored by Metro Equity Management.
Christmas in the Village
Dakota City’s Christmas in the Village event will be held 3-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11.
Village volunteers are decorating buildings inside and out in anticipation of the event, which will include Christmas music and sing-a-longs in the church, the smell of wood burning stoves and sounds of horses with jingle bells that pull guests on the trolley through the village grounds.
Old-fashioned chores will be demonstrated in the Millinery Shop and the Harris House, and guests can find old-fashioned candy and goods for sale as gifts at the Gift Shop and General Store. Guests can enjoy hot chocolate and cider, along with warm soups inside the Drug Store.
Children can bring letters for Santa Claus into the Dakota City Post Office along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Envelopes should not be sealed as Santa’s helpers will read the letters and share them with Santa. Children will receive a letter back from the North Pole and Santa in December.
Santa will visit with children inside The Depot.
One new offering this year will be a new model railroad display to showcase holiday-themed trains running around a festive winter scene in the village library. This is courtesy of The Minnesota Garden Railway Society.
Those who want to volunteer at the event can go online at tinyurl.com/yzky9hvt. Call 651 460-8050 or email marketing@dakotacity.org for more information or to sign up over the phone and leave a voicemail if needed.
Admission is $5 and children under 5 years are admitted for free. Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.dakotacity.org, or call 651-460-8050 and press 1.
Divali and Holiday Fest
at Hindu Milan Mandir
The Divali and Holiday Fest will be held Dec. 3 starting at 5 p.m. at Hindu Milan Mandir, 501 Walnut St., Farmington.
The event will feature a show billed as having the state’s most talented classical dancers: Bharatanatyam, Khatak, Bollywood and group dances, along with the state’s best vocalists, Santa for family photos and more.
Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Entry donation of $10 per person, and a small additional donation for dinner. Those 5 and are admitted free.
More information is at 651-500-0208.
Christmas at the Steeple Center
Christmas at the Steeple Center will perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.
This year’s show includes music, dancers, skits by the Second Act Players, Black Dirt improv comedians, sing-alongs, and more.
Tickets for reserved seats are $18 ($15 for RAAC members) and $12 for children 12 and under. More information and tickets are at RosemountArts.com.
Cooking class focuses on gingerbread
Giant Gingerbread Houses class is for all ages and families will be Dec. 3, noon-2 p.m. at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road.
Two-hour class will have families decorating a large cardboard frame house with candy, marshmallow snowmen, trees, walking path and skating pond. Cost is $45 per adult/child pair. Register at applevalleymn.gov/register by Nov. 21.
Holiday Open House in Lakeville
Holidays at the Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., will be Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon.
It will include:
Santa’s Secret Store for ages 3-11. It is designed for children to purchase gifts for family and friends. Volunteers assist the children with shopping while parents wait in the coffee shop. Gifts range from $1 to $15. Sign up at https://webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. To volunteer at the event go to lakevillemn.gov/789/Volunteer-Employment-Opportunities.
Holiday programs slated in Lakeville
Local residents can sign up for any of the following Lakeville Parks and Recreation programs online at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov, by calling 952-985-4600 or go online at lakevillemn.gov for a form.
Cookies for Santa – Participants can decorate a cookie for Santa and enjoy holiday activities at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. during Santa’s Secret Store 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. This is a 45-minute open house format for ages 2-12 years. Cost is $6 per child, adult participation is free. Deadline to register is Nov. 29.
Letter from Santa – Completed forms must be received in the office no later than Dec. 1. Letters mailed week of Dec. 12, $6 per letter.
Phone call from Santa – Completed forms must be received in the office no later than Dec. 1. Phone calls will be made on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15 between 5-8 p.m. There is no cost.
Breakfast with Santa set in Rosemount
Breakfast with Santa will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 9-11 a.m. in the Rosemount Community Center Gymnasium, 13885 S. Robert Trail.
Cost is $5 per child/$5 per adult. Register online at ci.rosemount.mn.us by Nov. 25, as the offering typically fills up before the deadline.
Santa Claus and friends are coming to town to make an appearance and spend some time with families. Kids will enjoy creating various holiday crafts while everyone enjoys a continental-style breakfast of muffins, donuts, fruit, juice, hot cocoa and coffee. People can take photos with Santa and staff will be on site to help as well.
Community invited to Prelude to Christmas
Faith United Methodist Church invites the community to a special Prelude to Christmas luncheon at noon Sunday, Dec. 4, at the church located at 710 Eighth St., Farmington.
The 1 p.m. luncheon will offer a meal of finger foods and sweet holiday delights. The luncheon will present musical offerings, decked out tables and a silent auction to bid on Christmas items and gifts. Doors open at noon.
The cost of the luncheon is $15 per person.
To reserve a spot, call the church at 651-460-6110 or purchase tickets through Faith Church Facebook page and on the Eventbrite link.
Eagan Community Center hosts tree lighting
The Eagan Community Tree Lighting is planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on the patio of the Eagan Community Center.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be at 5 p.m. with holiday music, kids craft, Blast indoor playground admission, fitness scavenger hunt, vendor expo, and hot chocolate.
Following the ceremony, attendees can take a stroll through the holiday lighted pathways.
More is at cityofeagan.com/community-tree-lighting.
Twin Cities Ballet to present ‘A Minnesota Nutcracker’ at Ames Center
The Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota will present “A Minnesota Nutcracker” Dec. 9-11 at the Ames Center in Burnsville.
In 2015, TCB completed the first of two phases of transforming its traditional “Nutcracker” by giving it a Minnesota setting and commissioning custom-designed, Minnesota-centric backdrops. While the story follows the same traditional arc, the audiences enjoy recognizing Minnesota scenes such as Rice Park in St. Paul and the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis for the opening and Snow scenes.
“This year’s production is going to be even more Minnesotan,” says Denise Vogt, Artistic Director of Twin Cities Ballet. “We are reimagining the divertissements in Act II to reflect Minnesota characters, landmarks, and traditions.”
The divertissements are traditionally “Sweets” from different countries such as Chinese tea and Arabian coffee. The creative new renditions of the Sweets continues the vision of TCB artistic directors Denise and Rick Vogt to center the story in Minnesota, while maintaining the essential traditions and music loved by many.
“For example, TCB will transform the Chinese Tea Dance into a humorous treatment of the ‘Minnesota state bird,’ ” Rick said. “Phase two will be a two-year project, because so many new costumes and props will need to be made, so stay tuned for even more new characters next year.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. The Ames Center is at 12600 Nicollet Ave. Tickets are available at the Ames Center box office or via Ticketmaster.
Twin Cities Ballet is a professional ballet company, a nonprofit charity and the flagship arts organization of the south metro. Its vision is to connect and enrich communities by making ballet approachable, relatable and fun, through professional and original productions and educational outreach.
Take-home crafts offered in Apple Valley
Local residents can purchase a Christmas Kits through Dec. 12, at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road. The kits includes games, activities, recipes, crafts, books and so more. Activities are geared toward families with preschool through elementary aged kids, but has adaptations to include older kids and even adults. More details available online. Cost is $57 per kit.
Letter from Santa
Families can give a child a wonderful memory of Christmas 2022 with a personalized letter from Santa Claus. The letter will be addressed directly to a child. To personalize the letter, families can fill out a form in the fall 2022 Rosemount Parks and Recreation brochure or at rosemountmn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5900/Letter-to-Santa and submit it to the office no later than Wednesday, Dec. 14. Cost is $4 per letter.
