Christmas in the Village
Dakota City’s Christmas in the Village event will be held 3-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12.
At Christmas in the Village, people can make holiday crafts, take a ride on a horse-drawn trolley through the snow, listen to festive music at the church, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa at the drug store, and much more. St. Nicholas will also be making an appearance.
Those who want to volunteer at the event can go online at signupgenius.com/go/20f054aa8a72ba3f58-dakota1.
Divali and Holiday Fest at Hindu Milan Mandir
The Divali and Holiday Fest will be held starting at 5 p.m. at Hindu Milan Mandir, 501 Walnut St., Farmington.
The event will feature a show billed as having the state’s most talented classical dancers: Bharatanatyam, Khatak, Bollywood and group dances, along with the state’s best vocalists and more.
Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
There will be freestyle dancing after dinner and a raffle drawing for prizes.
Cost is a donation of $15 per person, which includes dinner. Those 5 and are admitted free. The event will follow CDC guidelines.
More information is at 651-500-0208.
Spirit of Giving lights up Farmington
Save the date to attend “A Spirit of Giving!” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in historic Farmington downtown and across the city.
The holiday entertainment will feature local choir performances, holiday hayrides, a scavenger hunt, gingerbread houses, rides with Santa, games, individual business events, and a collection for Farmington Toys for Town.
Rosemount Tree Lighting is Nov. 20
Rosemount’s annual tree lighting will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., featuring Mayor Bill Droste and other city officials.
After the lighting ceremony, the St. Joseph School Children’s Choir and the Rosemount High School Chamber Choir will be performing. Rosemount’s Youth Commission members will be serving cookies and cider.
The event is sponsored by the First State Bank of Rosemount and Cub Foods.
Food Shelf donations welcome.
This is a Rosemount Area Arts Council event in conjunction with the city of Rosemount, St. Joseph’s School and the Rosemount Youth Commission.
South of the River Community Band to perform
The South of the River Community Band will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.
The South of the River Community Band formed in 1990 as a dozen intergenerational church members from Savage, who wanted to play instrumental music for church services. After only a year, the band acquired a director and opened membership to the wider community in order to attract a larger variety of instruments. The band has grown to over 60 members who range in age from teenagers to grandparents and play a diverse assortment of band instruments.
It plays a variety of musical styles such as marches, big band, show tune medleys and other standard pieces that aim to appeal to all ages.
Food shelf donations welcome.
Masks will be required.
Winter Lighting Ceremony in Burnsville
The Winter Lighting Ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Burnsville’s Heart of the City where more than 200,000 mini lights, 230 streetlight snowflakes and the fully-lit park tree will be illuminated. The event at Nicollet Commons Park is hosted by the Burnsville Community Foundation.
Santa’s Secret Store and more in Lakeville
Holidays at the Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon.
It will include:
Santa’s Secret Store for ages 3-11. It is designed for children to purchase gifts for family and friends. Volunteers assist the children with shopping while parents wait in the coffee shop. Gifts range from $1 to $15.
The Holiday Bake Shop will allow people to purchase homemade holiday treats, sweet breads, cookies, candies and more, made by Lakeville Area Active Adults.
Holiday programs slated in Lakeville
Local residents can sign up for any of the following Lakeville Parks and Recreation programs online at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov, by calling 952-985-4600 or go online at lakevillemn.gov for a form.
Letter from Santa – Completed forms must be received in the office no later than Dec. 1. Letters mailed week of Dec. 13, $6 per letter.
Phone call from Santa – Completed forms must be received in the office no later than Dec. 1. Phone calls will be made on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 16 between 5-8 p.m. There is no cost.
Cookies for Santa – Participants can decorate a cookie for Santa and enjoy holiday activities at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. during Santa’s Secret Store 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. This is a 45-minute open house format for ages 2-12 years. Cost is $6 per child, adult participation is free.
Cooking class focuses on gingerbread
The new Gingerbreadpalooza class is for all ages and families will be Dec. 3, 10, 17; 5-6:30 p.m. at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road.
Each night each adult and child pair will focus on one specific project like: gingerbread cookies, gingerbread Christmas swags and fabric/stuffed gingerbread men. There will be a variety of projects for crafters of all abilities and ages. There will also be gingerbread games, stories, and more. Cost is $50 per adult/child pair. Register at applevalleymn.gov/register.
Take-home crafts offered in Apple Valley
Local residents can purchase a Hooray for the Holidays Christmas Kit starting Monday, Dec. 6, at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road. The kit includes new games, activities, recipes, crafts, books and so much more. Activities are geared toward families with preschool through elementary aged kids, but has tons of adaptations to include older kids and even adults. More details available online. Cost is $57 per kit.
Breakfast with Santa set in Rosemount
Breakfast with Santa will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 9-11 a.m. in the Rosemount Community Center, Banquet Hall, 13885 S. Robert Trail.
Cost is $5 per child/$5 per adult. Register online at ci.rosemount.mn.us by Friday, Nov. 26, as the offering typically fills up before the deadline.
Santa Claus and friends are coming to town to make an appearance and spend some time with families. Kids will enjoy creating various holiday crafts while everyone enjoys a continental-style breakfast of muffins, donuts, fruit, juice, hot cocoa and coffee. Each family will get a photo taken and will receive a high-quality photo printed free on site.
Letter from Santa
Families can give a child a wonderful memory of Christmas 2021 with a personalized letter from Santa Claus. The letter will be addressed directly to a child. To personalize the letter, families can fill out a form in the fall 2021 Rosemount Parks and Recreation brochure and submit it to the office no later than Wednesday, Dec. 8. Cost is $4 per letter.
Eagan Community Center hosts tree lighting
The Eagan Community Tree Lighting is planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on the patio of the Eagan Community Center.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be at 5 p.m. with holiday music and hot chocolate.
Following the ceremony, attendees can take a stroll through the holiday lighted pathways.
