The following events are slated in the coming months at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. To purchase tickets, go online at lakevilleareaartscenter.com or call 952-985-4640.
The ReGifters
Expressions Community Theater will stage “The ReGifters,” which recounts the story of when a couple “regifts” a not-so-great Christmas present, then finds out it’s worth a fortune and will stop at nothing to get it back. But they’re not the only ones who rewrapped it. In the mad pursuit to reclaim the gift, everyone who gave it away learns about friendship, real wealth and the value of a gift truly given. Performances will be Nov. 19-20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each.
Trashy Little Xmas Show
The Trashy Little Xmas Show is a collection of seasonal classics, originals and mashups has sold out venues and made Minnesotans merry for over two decades. Show is Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 for general admission seating.
Mini-Nutcracker
The “Mini-Nutcracker” is a abbreviated version of Twin Cities Ballet’s classic, “A Minnesota Nutcracker,” designed to introduce children to the magic of this family favorite. This beloved holiday tradition with soaring music by Tchaikovsky promises to hold the attention of even the youngest theatergoer. Suitable for all ages, this version is less than an hour and is performed by cast members from Twin Cities Ballet’s full-length production. Performances will be Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 or $15, each.
Monroe Crossing
Monroe Crossing, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Traveling Bluegrass & Gospel Holiday Show will have the group that specializes in traditional Bluegrass music, also putting its own spin on selections from other genres such as country, R&B, and rock and roll, along with some of their originals. Tickets are $26 or $30 each.
A Christmas Carol Radio Play
A Christmas Carol Radio Play, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, with vintage commercials and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as this familiar story unfolds. Tickets are $13 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.