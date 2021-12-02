Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune newspapers have assembled a wide range of news and information about local events this winter season for Holiday Magic 2021 that appeared in the Nov. 19 edition. The content in that edition and more are included here.
Trending Now
-
UPDATED: Apple Valley teen dies after ATV rollover in Crow Wing County
-
Rosemount named semifinalist at 2021 Grand Nationals Championships
-
Former middle school principal found dead in Minnesota jail
-
Update: President Biden touts Dakota County Technical College’s educational outcomes
-
Rosemount police provides information in advance of Biden visit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.