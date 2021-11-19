Following are the concerts and events planned at the Ames Center in Burnsville. Tickets available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Box Office, 12600 Nicollet Ave. or 952-895-4685. Unless otherwise noted: face masks are recommended for all guests regardless of vaccination status and performances do not require face masks or proof of vaccination/negative test results. Do not attend if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. The Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event. Fun arrangements of classic holiday songs in Big Bad Voodoo Daddy style include: “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Winter Wonderland.” Tickets are $54, $44, and $34 reserved seating.
The Looney Lutherans in Hold The Lutefisk: It’s Beginning To Smell A Lot Like Christmas, Nov. 30-Dec. 23. For an old-fashioned Looney Christmas, turn to the musical, merry, menopausal members of the Looney Lutherans. Segments include a Lutheran version of “Cowboy” wisdom and letters to Santa. Weekday matinee reserved seating $30, for groups of 10-plus $24; evening and weekend matinee reserved seating $36. Masks are required for those in attendance.
Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler, Dec. 2 and 3, 8 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. The show aims to be an unforgettable, magical and intimate experience, featuring the hits “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home County Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m a County Boy.” $60 orchestra reserved seating.
Christmas With Lorie Line, Dec. 4, 3 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. Her first solo piano Christmas tour. A sentimental and personal show with an all-new set, show and format, to celebrate her 33rd year of touring. $63 reserved seating, groups of 10 or more receive a $5 discount.
Dakota Valley Symphony’s Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. A truly inspirational and timeless work performed by the Dakota Valley Symphony chorus and soloists along with the full orchestra. It is their one-and-only performance of Messiah. $30 adult reserved seating, $20 senior/student reserved seating. The Dakota Valley Symphony and Chorus requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to attend their performances. Masks are also required.
Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota: A Minnesota Nutcracker, Dec. 10-12, Masquerade Dance Theater, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.; Dec. 11, 2 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 12, 1 and 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 9, 10:15 a.m. sensory relaxed performance. Since 2003, it has been attended by over 6,000 in a weekend each year. The show retains the magic and familiar traditions, but adds local flair with Minnesota settings and custom designed Minnesota-centric backdrops. $40, $35, $30 reserved seating. Go online to ames-center.com/twin-cities-ballet.html for COVID-19 protocols.
Shaun Johnson & Big Band Experience: Nights Before Christmas Tour, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. $39 reserved seating, $34 for groups of 10 or more.
Tonic Sol-fa: Shake Up Christmas Tour, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. The Emmy-award winning a cappella quartet brings a brand new holiday show to life. $41 reserved seating, $36 for groups of 10 or more.
Ole & Lena’s Family Christmas, Dec. 15, 2 and 7 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. This year Lena has invited the whole family, even her snooty cousin Mildred from Edina. Ole really wants nothing to do with the whole thing, especially the part where Lena has him dress up in the old Santa suit and hand out presents. Can Sven get Ole out of playing Santa? Will Lena be able to keep it all together while she prepares for the family Christmas? Find out in this hilarious comedy about family togetherness. $25 reserved seating.
That Holiday Feeling with 10-Piece Blue Eyes Band, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. A fun-filled variety holiday show featuring the talents of award winning actor/vocalist Brian Pekol, singer and producer Colleen Raye and big band vocalist Debbie O’Keefe playing holiday favorites with music by the 10-piece Blue Eyes Band. Songs includes are those associated with Andy Williams Karen Carpenter, Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and more. $30 reserved seating.
For Kids From 1 To 92, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. A holiday extravaganza with beautifully lush, traditional fare; pop songs; and joyful, family favorites. Features Michael Bailey, and founding member of Trans Siberian Orchestra Mark Wood and the band STEEM. $53, $43, $33 reserved seating.
Rhythmic Circus Holiday Shuffle, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.. Masquerade Dance Theater. A blend of live music and tap dance. Four world-renowned hoofers and their swingin’ eight-piece band inject the signature Rhythmic Circus style of rapid-fire tap into upbeat holiday classics. $50, $40, $30 reserved seating.
An Andy & Bing Christmas, Dec. 19, 2 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. A Mick Sterling Presents show that debuted in 2015 with lead vocals handled by former U of M Gopher and Super Bowl Champion Ben Utecht and Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and Midwest Music Hall of Fame inductee, Mick Sterling. Songs performed include those made famous by Andy Williams and Bing Crosby with a 19-piece band. $43 reserved seating orchestra level, $38 reserved seating balcony level, $5 discount for groups of 10 or more.
Anthony Shore’s Christmas With Elvis, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., Masquerade Dance Theater. Internationally-renowned Elvis tribute artist Anthony Shore and his All-Star Band present their very popular holiday revue. Includes the hits “Blue Christmas,” “If Every Day Was Like Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and many more. $48, $38, $28 reserved seating.
