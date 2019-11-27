Apple Valley
Unless otherwise noted, all Apple Valley events are at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road, and registration is done at https://www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us/258/Recreation-Programs or by calling 952-953-2300.
Breakfast with Santa
Children ages 3-10 and their parent(s) are invited to spend an hour with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7.
After breakfast, each child will take part in a variety of holiday activities, face painting, crafts, games, and have their picture taken with Santa. They also can spend some time playing in the gym at the end.
Two one-hour “Breakfast with Santa Claus” sessions will be held: at 9-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. Cost is $15 per child and the registration deadline is Dec. 1. Parents attend free.
Letters from Santa
Parents can fill out a special registration form to have their child sent a letter from Santa. The registration deadline is Dec. 1. Cost is $9.
Cute Christmas Clay Camp
Children ages 18 months-6 can have a jolly time with their grandparents as they play with clay to create a larger than life Christmas ornament 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Cost is $21. The registration deadline is Dec. 2.
Holiday Party for Tots
The party will include games, crafts, stories, songs and a treat. Participants ages 3-6 can wear a costume 9:30-10:45 a.m. Dec. 30. Deadline to register is one week before.
Gingerbread Houses for Kids
Children ages 3-6 will learn how to create their own gingerbread house 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Cost is $13. The registration deadline is Dec. 12.
Holiday-Themed Slime Time
Participants ages 4-9 will create a peppermint-scented slime with a gift box to store it in, along with creating a Santa bobblehead 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 29. Cost is $35. Registration deadline is Nov. 22.
Skating with Santa
Families are invited to Skate with Santa during the 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, open skate session at the Apple Valley Sports Arena, 14452 Hayes Road. Free apple cider and treats will be available along with holiday music, face painting and tattoos. Cost is $5 per person, payable at the door. Skate rental is $3.
Camp Christmas
Participants ages 4-9 will make Christmas-themed crafts, including a Santa bobbleheads 9 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday, Dec. 26 and 27. Cost is $75. Deadline is Dec. 19. Pack a nut-free snack, lunch and drink.
Holiday Toy Time
Participants ages 5-12 will create toys with Model Magic and Air-Dry Clay, watercolor paints and more 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 30 and 31. Projects include a bobblehead, a mini-bowling game, bean bag toss and more. Pack and nut free snack and drink. Cost is $75. Registration deadline is Dec. 23.
Burnsville
Winter Lighting Ceremony
The annual Winter Lighting Ceremony is 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Nicollet Commons Park. Area businesses will provide free food and hot beverages. More information is at www.burnsville.org/winterlighting.
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical’
“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” takes the Ames Center Masquerade Dance Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Based on the animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and the stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. Tickets are $38-$58 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
CeeLo Green Holiday Hits Tour
Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer CeeLo Green brings his “Holiday Hits Tour” Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. to the Masquerade Dance Theater at the Ames Center in Burnsville. Reserved seating is $47 and there are VIP meet and greet packages ranging from $55 to $142. Tickets available at the Ames Center box office, by phone 800-982-2787 or online at ticketmaster.com.
Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party stops at Ames Center in Burnsville on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band’s two full length holiday albums, the band brings a fun and quirky take on the holidays to the Masquerade Dance Theater. Ticket prices are $54, $44, and $34 (additional fees may apply). Tickets available at the box office, by phone 800-982-2787 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Celtic Yuletide
Michael Londra’s Celtic Yuletide - Christmas in Ireland will be performed Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ames Center’s Masquerade Dance Theater in Burnsville. Emmy nominee, Michael Londra, the Irish singer best known as the voice of Riverdance on Broadway and for his own U.S. television special, “Beyond Celtic,” presents Christmas from Ireland told in song, dance and the festive stories of his youth. Over the past few years years he has performed his shows in 20 countries and also tours as lead voice and producer of the Irish spectacular, “Celtic Fire.” Tickets are $40 and $30 at the box office, by phone 800-982-2787 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Lorie Line
Lorie Line and Her Pop Chamber Orchestra will perform at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave. This year’s Christmas tour will celebrate 30 years of touring for Lorie Line. More is at lorieline.com. Tickets are $60 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
Dakota Valley Symphony and Chorus
Dakota Valley Symphony and Chorus present a Burnsville Family Christmas 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Ames Center. Composer and principal trombonist, Randy Stokes, is preparing a suite of pieces for the orchestra describing the scene at the Inn in Bethlehem. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz will read the story “Twas the Night before Christmas.” Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
‘A Minnesota Nutcracker’
Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota presents “A Minnesota Nutcracker” ballet Dec. 13-15, at Ames Center. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. With a Minnesota twist on the holiday classic, “A Minnesota Nutcracker” aims to provide delightful entertainment for the whole family, including ballet novices and loyal patrons. Tickets are $24-$38 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit TwinCitiesBallet.org or call 952-452-3163.
Grandparents and Me Holiday Party
Participants will decorate cookies, sing songs, make a craft, write letters to Santa together and enjoy some breakfast goodies 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Burnsville City Hall. Cost is $7 per family. Register by Dec. 11 at registration.burnsvillemn.gov.
Shaun Johnson
Shaun Johnson and the Big Band Experience presents its Rockin’ on Top of the World Tour 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Ames Center. A swingin’ Christmas show, with edge and emotion, will be fronted by the Emmy award-winning crooner and lead singer of Tonic Sol-fa. Johnson will cover Sinatra, alternative rocker Citizen Cope and the theme from “Spiderman.” Tickets are $39 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
Tonic Sol-fa
Tonic Sol-fa presents its “The Nights Before Christmas Tour” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Ames Center. This Christmas, the Emmy-award winning a cappella quartet brings a brand new holiday show to life. The group will blend humor and soulful vocals that make this a holiday tradition for so many. The group has sold more than 2 million records worldwide. Tickets are $41 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
Girl Singers of the Hit Parade Christmas Show
Colleen Raye Productions presents Girl Singers of the Hit Parade Christmas Show at the Masquerade Dance Theater 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Ames Center. The show will present classic Christmas music made popular by some of the greatest female singers of the 40s and 50s. Colleen Raye, along with her daughter Sophie Grimm and sister Debbie O’Keefe, sing the Christmas music of the Lennon Sisters, the McGuire Sisters and the Andrews Sisters along with Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Eartha Kitt, Brenda Lee and others. Tickets are $28 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
Ole and Lena in “Home for the Holidaze”
Ole and Lena in “Home for the Holidaze” will be performed Dec. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Masquerade Dance Theater at Ames Center. In the musical comedy, Ole and Lena have to plan a spectacular holiday party for the lodge when Lena whisks off to see the birth of their first great grandchild in St. Cloud then gets stuck in a snowstorm on the way back. Will Lena make it home in time to save Ole from dual Holiday disasters? Tickets are $20 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
Hitchville Country Christmas
A Hitchville Country Christmas will be performed in the Ames Center’s Masquerade Dance Theater at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Under the leadership of lead vocalists Heidi Owens and Matthew Kneefe, the Twin Cities group’s harmonies, down home personalities, and kinetic stage energy blend in their popular live shows. Tickets are $25 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
Rhythmic Circus: Holiday Shuffle
Rhythmic Circus will perform Holiday Shuffle at the Ames Center’s Masquerade Dance Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. A swingin’ seven-piece band injects the signature Rhythmic Circus style of rapid-fire tap dance into upbeat holiday classics. The troupe has performed their productions in over 250 cities worldwide. Notable national performances include the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., an extended off-Broadway run at New York’s New Victory Theater, and the American reality television series America’s Got Talent. Tickets are $45 to $65 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
‘An Andy & Bing Christmas’
“An Andy & Bing Christmas” featuring Mick Sterling, Ben Utecht and the Dakota Valley Symphony performs 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Ames Center. This shows lead vocals are handled by former U of M Gopher and Super Bowl Champion Ben Utecht and Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and Midwest Music Hall of Fame inductee, Mick Sterling. Songs such as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and “White Christmas” will be performed. Tickets are $30-$40 at the box office and via Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
Eagan
Trapp Farm Park Tubing Hill
The tubing hill at 841 Wilderness Run Road will open, weather permitting, Dec. 20 when approximately 75 tubes will be available for rent for $5 or $25 for a 10-visit punch card. Children under 42 inches in height are allowed in free with a paying adult. No personal tubes or other sledding devices are allowed. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The hill is open 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday by reservation only for groups of 20 or more. Cost is $110 for resident group and $135 for non-resident group. Call 651-675-5500 for more information.
Community Tree Lighting
The tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 with Eagan Women of Note performing as people can walk the lighted trail after the switch is turned on at the Eagan Community Center. Donations will be accepted for The Open Door food pantry.
Market Fest
Market Fest Indoor Winter Farmers Market will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 21, Jan. 4 and 18 and Feb. 1, 15 and 29 at the Eagan Community Center. Fifteen vendors will be featured weekly with free samples.
Kids Holiday Gift Workshop
Eagan Parks and Recreation offers a Kids Holiday Gift Workshop for ages 6 to 11 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Bridle Ridge Park Shelter. Cost is $25. Registration is required by Nov. 26. This workshop allows children to make their own gifts for family and friends. All supplies are provided. Call 651-675-5500 for information.
Santa visits community center
Santa stops at the Eagan Community Center atrium 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, to pose for pictures and collect holiday wish lists. The free event is sponsored by the Eagan 50-plus Seniors.
Old Fashioned Holiday
Friends of Holz Farm in Eagan hosts an Old Fashioned Holiday 12-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. This free event celebrates Christmas at the farm 1940s style, with caroling, hot cider, hayrides, s’mores, crafts, live reindeer and a visit by Santa. Holz Farm is located at 4665 Manor Drive. For more information, call the Eagan Parks and Recreation Department at 651-675-5500.
New Year’s Eve
The New Year’s Eve Family Event will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Eagan Community Center. The event will feature a dance, photo booth, play in The Blast, a movie and beach ball drop at noon. Tickets are $5 per child in advance or $7 per child at the door. Adults are admitted free with a paid child admission. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged at discovereagan.com.
Farmington
Trains and Treats
All aboard, next stop is the Rambling River Center for a train display and Twinkie trains on Saturday, Nov. 30. Trains will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Twinkie trains are from 9-10:30 a.m. and Santa will show up at 10:30 a.m. This event is free to attend.
Secret Holiday Shop
Children are invited to join the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department for a morning of shopping at the Secret Holiday Shop. Children can purchase gifts with tickets that cost $1 each. The shop includes gifts for all ages priced from $1 to $7. Volunteers assist shoppers, and gifts purchased are wrapped by volunteers. Parents are not allowed, but children should arrive with a shopping list of names and how much to spend on each person. The event is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St. Enter through the garage, follow the signs.
Christmas in the Village
Dakota City Heritage Village hosts Christmas in the Village 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15, weather permitting. An Old Fashioned Christmas in the Village is this year’s theme. The horse-drawn trolley will transport visitors through the village streets as they explore the traditions of Christmas 1900s style. Join in the caroling, warm yourself by a wood-burning stove, and see demonstrations of woodworking and holiday cooking. As a special treat, a presentation of “A Christmas Carol” will be featured in Ahlberg Hall by Children’s Castle Theater. St. Nicholas will be at the depot. Cost is $7 for ages 13 and older; $3 for ages 4 to 12; free for children under 3. Dakota City is located on the Dakota County Fairgrounds at 4008 220th St. W., Farmington. For more information, go to www.dakotacity.org or call 651-460-8050.
Cookies for Vets
Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network will gather to assemble and deliver cookie gift trays to the Farmington area veterans and military families Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. People can drop off a disposable plate or two of cookies/holiday treats to the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St., Dec. 8 and volunteers will assemble them into Christmas cookie trays for delivery to local veterans and military families. To help with delivery, email fyrn00@gmail.com or contact them through Facebook at facebook.com/FarmingtonYellowRibbonNetwork.
Santa Calls
Santa calls for children ages 3 to 7 will take place between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Cost is $2; proceeds benefit the Rambling River Center. Register online at FarmingtonMN.gov by Dec. 4.
Rotary and Seniors Holiday Party
Don’t miss this local tradition brought to you by the Farmington Rotary on Thursday, Dec. 12. There will be singing, dancing and, of course, Santa. Treat bags will be given to all attendees. A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased at the Rambling River Center. This event costs $8 per person and it will be held at St. Michael’s Social Hall, 2221 Denmark Ave.
Holiday Skate with Santa
Farmington Parks and Recreation offers Holiday Skate with Santa for all ages Sunday, Dec. 15, at Schmitz-Maki Arena, 114 W. Spruce St. An exhibition runs noon-1:30 p.m.; Skate with Santa is 2-3 p.m. The event includes games and prizes and is free with a food shelf donation. Call 651-280-6960 for information.
Toys for Town
Toys for Town, sponsored by the Farmington Police Department, collects unwrapped toys for area children in need. Look for Toys for Town containers at several locations throughout the community to donate unwrapped toys. Monetary donations will also be accepted at the police department or city hall. Volunteers are needed to wrap gifts at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave., at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Contact the police department for details at 651-280-6700 or Toys4Town@FarmingtonMN.gov.
Lakeville
Holiday Lighting Ceremony
The downtown Lakeville Holiday Lighting Ceremony will be 6-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, in Pioneer Plaza. The event will feature the Lakeville South High School Encore Singers.
Holiday on Main
Holiday on Main is held at the Post Office Mall in downtown Lakeville 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The event features Santa, Mrs. Claus, face-painters, live reindeer, dance and musical performances, trolley rides, treats and more. Visit downtownlakeville.com for more information.
Holidays at Heritage Center
Holidays at Heritage Center will be held at 20110 Holyoke Ave., Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-noon.
Santa’s Secret Store – Children can enjoy hassle-free holiday shopping at Santa’s Secret Store, which is designed for children to purchase gifts for family and friends. Gifts will be available priced from $1 to $15. Children and parents create a shopping list including who to buy for and how much to spend on each person. While parents wait in the coffee shop, volunteers assist the children with their gifts. Gifts are wrapped and brought home to remain a secret until the holidays. All ages welcome, no registration required.
Holiday Bake Shoppe – Purchase homemade holiday treats, sweet breads, cookies, candies and more, made by Lakeville Area Active Adults.
Holiday Parks and Recreation Programs
Register now online at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov for these upcoming holiday programs; or call 952-985-4600 for a form.
Letter from Santa – Completed forms must be received in the office no later than Dec. 1. Letters mailed week of Dec. 9. $5 per letter.
Phone call from Santa – Completed forms must be received in the office no later than Dec. 1. Phone calls will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 12, between 5-8 p.m. Free.
Cookies for Santa – Decorate a cookie for Santa, enjoy holiday activities, and fill your plate with cookies for Santa at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. This is an open house format with each session up to 45-minutes. Parents can determine how long a child wants to participate. All children must be accompanied by an adult. $6 per child at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Registration deadline is Dec. 3.
‘Mini-Nutcraker’
For one day only, Twin Cities Ballet will perform the “Mini-Nutcracker,” an hour-long version of Twin Cities Ballet’s classic, “A Minnesota Nutcracker.”
The “Mini-Nutcracker” will be Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave.
The ballet is designed to introduce children to the magic of this family favorite. The production is suitable for all ages and is performed by cast members from Twin Cities Ballet’s full-length production.
Cost is $10.
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Simple Gifts
Award-winning guitarist Billy McLaughlin, who overcame focal dystonia to relearn his instrument, will bring his Simple Gifts to Lakeville.
His six-member ensemble will perform Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
The group has gained a loyal following for its acoustic, instrumental and vocal renditions of yuletide carols, hymns and seasonal favorites such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
The ensemble uses Celtic whistle, piano, acoustic guitar and voices to combine traditional folk music with a variety of modern elements.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Monroe Crossing
Monroe Crossing, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Traveling bluegrass and gospel holiday show by Monroe Crossing offering spins on selections from other genres such as country, R&B, and rock and roll, along with some of their originals. Tickets are $26-$30.
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
‘An Old Fashioned Christmas’
The Lakeville Area Community Band, under the direction of Janice Difierding, will play a collection of Christmas melodies during “An Old Fashioned Christmas” Dec. 14 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Table seats include complimentary holiday treats. A cash bar will also be available. Cost ranges from $10 to $15.
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
‘A Christmas Carol Radio Play’
“A Christmas Carol Radio Play,” will be performed Dec. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. both nights and Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
The Charles Dickens holiday classic will come to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, with vintage commercials and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as this familiar story unfolds. It is billed as a charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “Bah, humbug!”
Tickets are $13 each.
More information at 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Rosemount
Christmas at the Steeple Center
Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Christmas at the Steeple Center variety show is 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. “That Holiday Feeling” by Sinatra and Company will be at 2 p.m. with tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for RAAC members. “Christmas Theater” featuring skits and dancing will be at 7 p.m. with tickets $10 for adults and $8 for RAAC members. Purchase tickets at a link from RosemountArts.com under “Events” or at the box office 10 a.m. to noon Mondays or 2-4 p.m. Fridays.
Breakfast with Santa
Families can have breakfast with Santa 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Rosemount Community Banquet Hall, 13385 S. Robert Trail. Children can create holiday crafts and play games; families will enjoy a continental-style breakfast of cereal, muffins, doughnuts, fruit, juice, hot cocoa and coffee. Cost is $5. Register with Rosemount Parks and Recreation by Nov. 22 at 651-322-6000 or rosemount.maxgalaxy.net.
Letter from Santa
Parents can fill out a form from Rosemount Parks and Recreation by Dec. 4 for their child to receive a letter from Santa. Cost is $4 per letter. Call 651-322-6000 for information.
Holiday Cheer - Looney Lutherans
The Looney Lutherans, a trio of witty women, will present “Hold the Lutefisk! – It’s Beginning to Smell a Lot Like Christmas,” which is full of family friendly comedy and songs Dec. 18 at Assembly Hall at the Steeple Center. Refreshments and holiday treats will be served starting at 1:30 p.m. and stay for the show at 2 p.m. Register at 651-322-6000 or rosemount.maxgalaxy.net.
