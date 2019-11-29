The city of Apple Valley kicked off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Inside the Municipal Center, the event featured performances from Apple Valley High School choir students, who sang Christmas carols, and the RAVE Brass. City officials handed out Apple Valley 50th anniversary pins and light-up bracelets to attendees. Children were able to say hello to Santa Claus, McGruff the crime dog, Sparky the fire dog and Klondike the polar bear.

Outdoors, community members counted down to lighting one of the large pine trees near the center and gathered for community photos. Highland Elementary School fifth-grader Meadow Koehler was chosen to help turn on the lights this year. The event ended with cookies and hot apple cider inside.

