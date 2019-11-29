The city of Apple Valley kicked off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Inside the Municipal Center, the event featured performances from Apple Valley High School choir students, who sang Christmas carols, and the RAVE Brass. City officials handed out Apple Valley 50th anniversary pins and light-up bracelets to attendees. Children were able to say hello to Santa Claus, McGruff the crime dog, Sparky the fire dog and Klondike the polar bear.
Outdoors, community members counted down to lighting one of the large pine trees near the center and gathered for community photos. Highland Elementary School fifth-grader Meadow Koehler was chosen to help turn on the lights this year. The event ended with cookies and hot apple cider inside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.