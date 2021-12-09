The Holiday Art Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower level art classroom at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.

The sale includes one-of-a-kind art including pottery, fiber arts, paintings, jewelry and more.

The Arts Center staff says great art makes great gifts, and they encourage people to support local artists.

The sale area is also open for shopping in the evenings during theater events.

Contact the Arts Center at 952-985-4640 with questions.

