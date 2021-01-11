Hamann-Roland and Halverson join as new commissioners
Dakota County Board Member Mary Liz Holberg has been chosen to lead the Dakota County Board in 2021, and two new commissioners have joined the seven-member board.
Holberg, who represents District 6, was elected chair by her commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 5. Holberg has served on the board since 2015. She previously served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 16 years and on the Lakeville City Council.
“I’m committed to doing what we as a county do so well and doing it in a way that respects the current economic realities of our constituents, taxpayers and businesses,” Holberg said. “We are still facing some of the big challenges of 2020, but we are seeing signs of hope for a better year ahead.”
Mary Hamann-Roland and Laurie Halverson were sworn in to their first four-year terms on the board.
Hamann-Roland won election in November after serving as Apple Valley mayor since 1998. Prior to that, she served six years on the ISD 196 School Board. She replaces Chris Gerlach on the board.
“It is an honor and pleasure to serve the people and businesses of Apple Valley and Rosemount as their District 7 commissioner,” Hamann-Roland said. “I bring my 22 years of experience in the city and six years on the School Board. I’m looking forward to being part of an effective, results-oriented team that values collaboration for the benefit of all Dakota County.”
Halverson will represent District 3, which includes the cities of Lilydale, Mendota, Mendota Heights, and Eagan precincts 1–7 and 9–12. Halverson served for eight years in the Minnesota House of Representatives before being elected county commissioner. She replaces Thomas A. Egan on the board.
“I’m honored to begin serving on the Dakota County Board,” Halverson said. “I’m looking forward to working with my fellow commissioners to help ensure county government continues providing the high-quality, critical services we all rely on.”
Holberg succeeds Board Member Mike Slavik, who served as chair in 2020. Board Member Kathleen A. Gaylord was elected vice chair for this year.
Holberg highlighted key Dakota County priorities for 2021:
- Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through coronavirus testing clinics, vaccination clinics and other public health services, including a continued focus on mental health assistance.
- Providing economic relief to Dakota County homeowners, landlords and business owners who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.
- Continue providing county services in safe, innovative and cost-effective ways for residents and taxpayers.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search commissioners.
