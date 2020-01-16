The Minnesota Wild mascot Nordy stopped by Hockey Day Lakeville on Saturday, Jan. 11, to skate with the children before they participated in a Learn to Skate session. The day included games by 30 Lakeville Hockey Association youth teams on two rinks near McGuire Middle School, a pancake breakfast and Skate for Sawyer banquet at Chart House restaurant. Proceeds from the event benefited Faith’s Lodge in Wisconsin – a nonprofit that helps families cope with the death of a child. The fundraiser was in honor of Sawyer Garlie who played youth in Lakeville.
