The T & C Leadership Group, which was formed for volunteer board leaders of townhome associations, condominiums and cooperatives in Dakota County, will meet Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 8-9:30 a.m., at Grandstay Hotel and Conference, 7083 153rd St. W., Apple Valley.
The purpose of the group is to enable board leaders to meet each other to share information about their associations and their experience and knowledge.
John Link Stine, of the Freshwater Society, will speak about using salt to manage ice on roads and driveways. Kelly Perrine, city of Lakeville, and Travis Theil, Vermillion Watershed District, will speak about irrigation water management in HOAs.
The cost to attend is $5 to attend and $1 for coffee.
For more information, contact Lynn Boergerhoff, Boulder Village Townhome Association president, at lynnab7@gmail.com or 651-308-1461.
