Relief Fest, the biggest fundraiser of the year for The 30-Days Foundation, returns Sunday, July 24, at The Chart House with Lakeville favorite Hitchville headlining. Relief Fest 2021 raised over $70,000 and Mick Sterling, founder of The 30-Days Foundation, and foundation President John Lindeman have the lofty goal of raising $150,000 this year.
“Relief Fest continues to grow and grow each year,” said Lindeman. And thank goodness, because “the need to help people has never been greater.”
The 30-Days Foundation
Sterling recognized an opportunity to give back when he started The 30-Days Foundation in 2011. His idea of providing a one-time grant up to $500 to a needy individual or family by paying a service provider’s bill has changed the trajectory of thousands of lives.
“We found we can do a lot without that much money,” Sterling said. “Each grant (The 30-Days Foundation makes) affects the entire family; it multiplies, making a huge impact.
“For each recipient something happens. The first financial hit often leads to a second, then a third, and so on. We can provide a quick grant to stop the first bleeding, to stop that slide of misfortune for one person, one family. Just one grant can keep that family from falling to the next level, which is not a good level.”
“Last year alone, The 30-Days Foundation was responsible for more than 1,500 grants, and we could exceed that number this year,” Lindeman said.
Grants are awarded for essentials like rent, medical costs, groceries, and utilities.
Now into their second decade, The 30-Days Foundation is well established with a seven-member boar and four advisory members meeting monthly to focus on their mission.
“We get larger every year, but we don’t want to change the very simple thing we do,” said Lindeman. “We found as we continued to grow and do big things, we needed the organizational structure to make that happen.”
The 30-Days Foundation has added legal, community outreach and public relations staff, along with a social media and logistics liaison.
“The most exciting part of our board meetings is the update on the social media hits we are getting from all over the world,” Lindeman said.
The 30-Days Foundation spent the past year reinforcing its connection to need-based agencies, forming partnerships and expanding from the metro area to outstate agencies.
“Many agencies find there are financial gaps in assistance where they would like to help their client but are limited or unable to do. The 30-Days Foundation can stand in that gap,” Lindeman said.
When they started, 95% of grants were individually based, and now 85% are agency referrals.
Partnerships
Act2 Recovery Residences and its founder, Meyer Belkin, is emblematic of what partnering with The 30-Days Foundation can accomplish.
In his lifetime, 58-year-old Belkin has run the gamut from professional hairdresser to drug dealer, jail inmate, and recovering addict.
When Belkin was released from prison he walked away with one shoe on his foot and nothing else to his name. He was admitted to an inpatient recovery program and found spirituality and the will to change his life.
With acceptance into a halfway house, he needed deposit money to secure a room, which he received from 30-Days.
“It wasn’t a huge amount of money they gave to me, but it was the spirit in which they gave it,” Belkin said.
Not everything was as easy as the deposit to hold his room. On his move from “inpatient” status to “outpatient” at the halfway house, Belkin found a huge disconnect. He felt ill-prepared for the next steps, not knowing where his next meal would come from and finding himself too proud to ask for help. At his lowest, he waited until other patrons headed to bed then stole food he couldn’t afford and didn’t know how to get.
Belkin worked through each challenge, but always remembered and emulated the mission, grace and spirit of giving The 30-Days Foundation showed him. Belkin felt called to open sober house living that addressed the challenges he had encountered entering outpatient care, giving his tenants the tools to take that next step into the world.
Belkin opened his first home with Act2 Recovery Residences in 2020 at the height of COVID-19 pandemic. He immediately filled his beds.
“For sobriety to be successful, residents need to be in a safe place,” Belkin said. “Fear is the addict’s worst enemy. At the sober house we look at addiction as an illness, not a moral failure. We show grace. We will never kick them out on the street.”
“The 30-Days Foundation is instrumental in getting so many of our residents safe and affordable housing. They have been incredible to me (and my organization). They have never said no – if they had the money, they gave it.”
In two years, Act2 Recovery Residences has opened seven halfway houses, with 72 beds available to recovering addicts like Belkin and “Jerry.”
Jerry, a combat veteran from Oklahoma, relocated to Minnesota for substance abuse treatment. After 90 days of inpatient treatment, Jerry met with Belkin and toured one of the Act2 Recovery Residences. Jerry knew he wanted the room, but his VA check hadn’t arrived for him to put down the $150 deposit. Jerry reached out to 30-Days and was contacted within 24 hours with grant approval.
“It so helped me,” said Jerry. “The position I was in, it was a lifesaver. Being a vet, (surprisingly) there’s not much help out there. The 30-Days Foundation gave me that money, no questions asked. They are willing to help anybody.”
The room Jerry had toured with Belkin was taken when he returned with the deposit money, but Belkin arranged for Jerry to have an even larger room available in a nicer neighborhood. When Jerry’s VA check finally arrived, he used it to pay his first month’s rent.
“I am forever indebted to both organizations,” he said.
With the success of the Act2 Recovery Residences, Belkin peddles something new.
“In my journey, I found if I lead with my heart (not my wallet) everything falls into place,” he said. “By providing the resources to our residents, we give them hope. Now, if a resident needs assistance, I waive the down payment in honor of what The 30-Days Foundation did for me.”
Concert
The July 24 concert at the Chart House will feature Cate Fierro and Katie Gearty performing in The Heart of Ann & Nancy Wilson/The Songs of the Band Heart at 4 p.m. Hitchville will take the stage at 6 p.m.
“Coming out of COVID, the public is thirsting for live entertainment,” said Sterling.
Each ticket purchased benefits a survivor like Jerry.
The south metro has been the biggest donor to 30-Days in the past 10 years. “We have lots of friends in this part of the city,” Sterling said.
30-Days has added fundraisers at Art & All That Jazz in Burnsville on Aug. 20 and a Bingo, Bean Bags and Burgers fundraiser in September with details to come.
Tickets are available at the30-daysfoundation.org and clicking on Relief Fest.
General admission will cost $50 plus tax/fees, and sponsorships are still available.
For anyone wishing to give but unable to attend, donations are tax-deductible and can be done securely at 30-Days’s website.
“The impact … what $150 can do to restart someone’s life … is so significant. We are going to help a lot of people and we are excited,” Sterling said.
