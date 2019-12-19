To the editor:
As the owner of a local construction company, I can tell you that Minnesota is the place to build. This year, construction has grown faster than any other sector in Minnesota, up 5.5 percent at the end of the summer. Construction in Minnesota has outpaced the U.S. in over-the-year growth as well.
I would be more optimistic for the future of our industry, but there is a looming threat that could hurt all small-business owners, which includes small construction companies like mine, as well as numerous entrepreneurs in other sectors who are helping to drive the need for new construction.
The Health Insurance Tax (HIT) is set to return in January 2020 unless Congress acts in the next several days to suspend it. It has provided relief twice before with bipartisan support because it recognized that the HIT is a heavy burden on small businesses and their hardworking employees.
Budgets will be strained, jobs will be lost, and economic growth could slow or even stall. Our elected representatives must ensure the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act of 2019 gets a vote immediately.
Barbara Linert
Eagan
