The Lakeville North High School band were in Hawaii from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3, when the band performed on the dock of the USS Missouri, presented a tribute to the fallen soldiers at the USS Arizona Memorial and were the first band to participate in sectionals led by U.S. Pacific Fleet Naval Band members.
On the second day of the trip, band members stood at Pearl Harbor where the U.S. entered World War II and played beside the USS Missouri where the war officially ended.
“There aren’t words to describe this experience,” band director Matt Wanken said. “Our hope is that the music we shared brought joy to those listening and honor to our brave service men and women, past and present.”
Earlier in the day, as the USS Arizona Memorial the band’s four drum majors presented a floral tribute to the U.S. armed forces members who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack that led to the country entering WWII.
“We were moved beyond words,” Wanken said. “What an amazing experience and honor to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives. … While onboard, students had a chance to reflect and fill their hearts and minds with gratitude for all who have served and are currently serving our country.”
The next day the band returned to the Pearl Harbor Naval Base to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Naval Band Building.
For several hours band students participated in sectionals, a clinic for each band grouping led by members of the Pacific Fleet Naval Band.
They later found out that Lakeville North was the first high school band to participate in sectionals directly on base.
The band learned much about island history and customs at the Polynesian Cultural Center, where students traveled around to the different “kingdoms” of Polynesia and weaved palm branches, husked a coconut and played traditional Hawaiian instruments. The visit also included an authentic island meal and music and dancing at the “Ha-Breath of Life” show.
Band members also took a catamaran cruise when they saw flying fish and a pod of dolphins and hiked to the top of Diamond Head, an extinct volcano just off of Waikiki Beach.
“The view from the top was stunning,” Wanken said. “One was able to see all of Honolulu and the ocean as far as the eye could see.” They also spent the day at Koalua Secret Island, where scenes from “Jurassic Park,” “Fifty First Dates” and “Lost” were filmed. Band members tried out paddle boarding, kayaking, swimming and played beach volleyball.
They also took in the view from the Pali Lookout, which is over 1,000 feet above sea level and the site of the Battle of Nuuanu. There, in 1795 King Kamehameha I won the battle that united Oahu under his rule.
The students also rang in the new year with a celebration and watching fireworks.
