The Dakota County Historical Society will host “History Storytime: Cookies, Recipes & Cookbooks” on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The event, which will take place at the Lawshe Memorial Museum from 10 to 11 a.m., is hosted in partnership with the South St. Paul Public Library.
History Storytime is a monthly event that takes place on the third Tuesday of each month at the Lawshe Memorial Museum. This month’s theme is Cookies, Recipes, & Cookbooks. Children attending the event will hear stories read aloud by the South St. Paul Public Library’s children’s librarian, while the DCHS provides a historic perspective through photos and artifacts from the collection. Children will also participate in activities and games throughout the event.
Admission to the event is free and is for children ages 0 to 5. Older children are welcome to participate with a younger sibling.
The museum is at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul. For more information, call 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org.
