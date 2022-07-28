In 2019, Laura Thompson and her husband, Michael, bought Laura’s parents’ hobby farm, located just off Cedar Avenue in Farmington. Laura was teaching music full-time at the time, but was excited to try her hand at a little farming. If you had told her that she was about to embark on a one-woman-led entrepreneurial adventure into farming, canning, and cottage baking, she wouldn’t have believed it. The farmstead became her canvas; growing and canning her artistic mediums.

Fast forward to 2022 and Laura is selling her farm’s produce at an on-site farmers market every Saturday throughout the summer from 9-11 a.m. Each week Laura’s produce, New Frontier Farms’ meat, eggs, and goat milk soaps, and a rotating cottage baker, including Meet the Minnesota Makers featured bakers Kneady Lady Bakery and Shorties Sweets ’N Treats, provide local shoppers with foods they need to nourish themselves and their families.

