The Lakeville Lions hosted a Fly-in Breakfast on Sunday at Airlake Airport during Pan-O-Prog. The Lions served 1,850 meals and estimated attendance at 3,000. The event included a fly-by by two C-130s courtesy of the 934th Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air Force Reserve Unit, the Commemorative Air Force of Minnesota brought the B-25 Miss Mitchell and the Minnesota State Patrol chopper made an appearance. More than 85 planes landed Sunday morning at Airlake.

