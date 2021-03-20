The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual fundraiser, “Prohibition Beer Dinner,” on Saturday, March 27, at 6 p.m. The cost of admission is $100 for DCHS members and $120 for non-members. Each admission is for two people. If you would like to attend just the presentation, admission is $25 per single registration. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the LeDuc Historic Estate in Hastings. The event is co-hosted by the Dakota County Historical Society, Hastings Public House and Spiral Brewery. For more information and to register, visit dakotahistory.org/events.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion in their best 1920s or Prohibition-era attire. Each full registration includes a package of goodies. Registrants will receive an appetizer of sausage stuffed mushrooms, meals of Yankee pot roast with mashed potatoes, and desserts of pineapple upside-down cake from the Hastings Public House. Also included in a registration package is a four-pack of beer from Spiral Brewery. Rounding out the gift package are 1920s-era party favors and two World War I 100th Anniversary whiskey snifter glasses.

Registrations just for the presentation will include only a link to the program.

Registrants will be required to pick up their event package at the Hastings Golf Club & Events between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. to ensure each attendee can make it home in time for the 6 p.m. start time. The event will feature Nicole Sindelar, owner of the Hastings Golf Club & Events and Hastings Public House, regarding the food choices. Jen Fox from the Spiral Brewery will present on the beer selections included in the package. The evening will conclude with a special presentation on the history of Hastings brewing and prohibition.

Founded in 1939, the historical society, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.

