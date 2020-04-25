The Dakota County Historical Society will host a free virtual genealogy presentation “Researching Midwestern River People” by Paula Stuart-Warren on Monday, May 4.
The presentation will assist researchers who have a descendant that was a riverboat captain, engineer, dock worker, mater or other types of employment that served the river industry. Through the presentation, participants will discover the abundant and unique resources available for research of the often-elusive lives of river people. The session will cover published, manuscript, microfilmed and online resources, as well as how to use them.
Stuart-Warren is a genealogical and historical researcher, lecturer and research coach. Her specialties include unusual records, analysis, research planning, problem-solver, manuscript and archival repositories, railroads and Native American genealogy. She is a course coordinator and instructor at the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh, and former board member of the Federation of Genealogical Societies, the Association of Professional Genealogists and Minnesota Genealogical Society.
Registration is required to receive the meeting room invite and passcode. While the event is offered for free, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 is having on historic sites while they stay closed into May, per Gov. Tim Walz’s order.
For more information, visit the events page at www.dakotahistory.org.
Founded in 1939, the Dakota County Historical Society, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County.
DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings, and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota – as well as a research library and research website.
DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.