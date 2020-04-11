The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual birthday party for political figure Harold Stassen at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13, featuring author Steven Werle.
Registration is required to receive the meeting room invite and passcode. While the event is offered free of charge, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 is having on historic sites while they stay closed until May 1, per Governor Walz’s order.
Werle is author of the book “Stassen Again” that explores the meteoric rise, lifetime of achievements, and unique persona of “boy wonder,” Harold Stassen. In celebration of Stassen’s birthday, Werle will discuss his book and why Stassen should be remembered for more than his 10 unsuccessful runs at presidency. Virtual attendees will explore his contributions to Minnesota’s political evolution and international cooperation for world peace.
Founded in 1939, The Dakota County Historical Society, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Avenue North in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion Street in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
