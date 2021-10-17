The Dakota County Historical Society will host a tour at the Sibley Historic Site called “On the Shores of the St. Peter’s River” on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 12 p.m. Admission to the event is $7 for adults, $6 for children 5 and under, and members of the Dakota County Historical Society, Minnesota Historical Society and Friends of the Sibley Historic Site.
A guide from the Sibley Historic Site will lead visitors on a walk along the St. Peter’s River to learn about the history of the area called Bdote in Dakota, where the St. Peter’s (not Minnesota) and Mississippi Rivers meet. Participants will learn how the landscape played a crucial role in the fur trade and development of Minnesota as a state.
Pre-registration is required. Registered guests will check-in for their tour at the Dupuis House on the grounds of the Sibley Historic Site. From there, they will walk down the hill and along the St. Peter’s (Minnesota) River. The tour will follow the hard-packed walking trails along the river.
The Sibley Historic Site is at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota. Contact the Sibley Site at 651-452-1596, or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
